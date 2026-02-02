From Bloating To Stomach Ache: Gut Health Red Flags You Shouldn't Ignore

Our gut is often referred to as our "second brain" due to its impact on our overall health and well-being. From irritable bowel syndrome to inflammatory bowel disease, gut issues can be a real challenge and cause a range of uncomfortable and sometimes debilitating symptoms. But how do you identify them in their early stage? Popular gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi lists down the first major symptom of several gut conditions that will help you identify the issue and develop a treatment plan. In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "Don't Ignore These First Signs of Common Gut Conditions!! Many health conditions start with early, easily overlooked symptoms. These first signs are often your body's way of asking for attention — before things become serious."

8 Signs Of Common Gut Conditions

1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Bloating is a common early symptom of IBS. This discomfort, which can include visible abdominal distension and excessive gas, often worsens throughout the day.

2. Acid Reflux

The most common first sign of acid reflux is a burning sensation in the chest. Also known as heartburn, it often occurs after eating, while lying down or bending over. This painful sensation originates in the upper abdomen and can rise into the throat.

3. Lactose Intolerance

The first signs of lactose intolerance are commonly gas and bloating, which appear 30 minutes to 2 hours after consuming dairy. These symptoms occur because the body lacks enough lactase to break down lactose, leading to fermentation in the gut.

4. Gluten Sensitivity

Bloating, gas and abdominal discomfort shortly after eating bread are common signs of gluten sensitivity. These symptoms occur because the body struggles to break down gluten, leading to inflammation, diarrhoea, or constipation.

5. Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth

Bloating and abdominal distension are the most common signs of SIBO. It usually worsens 30-60 minutes after meals or as the day progresses. This occurs because excess bacteria ferment carbohydrates, which produces gas that causes abdominal pain and discomfort as well as bloating.

6. Pancreatic insufficiency

Steatorrhea is often the first sign of Pancreatic Exocrine Insufficiency. It is characterised by pale, oily, voluminous and exceptionally foul-smelling stools that may float or be difficult to flush. This indicates poor fat digestion and absorption.

7. Constipation

Pellet-like stool signifies that the stool has remained in the colon too long and lost moisture. Early warning signs include difficult and infrequent bowel movements, abdominal pain or bloating and a feeling that not all stool has passed.

8. Anal fissure

The first sign of an anal fissure is sharp, intense or tearing pain during bowel movements. This is typically followed by bright red blood on stool or toilet paper, along with burning or itching that can last for hours afterwards.

It is recommended to see a healthcare professional if these symptoms last longer than 2–3 weeks.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.