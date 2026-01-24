Nutritionist Shares Top 5 Veggies For Your Daily Dose Of Essential Vitamins And Minerals

Crunchy, colourful and full of nutrients, veggies are the ultimate superheroes of the food world. But which ones reign supreme when it comes to packing a nutritional punch? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra spills the beans on the top veggies that will give you a daily dose of essential nutrients.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "The Nutrient Power of Your Veggies. Vegetables are not just low-calorie fillers — they are micronutrient powerhouses that support your energy, immunity, digestion, and hormonal health."

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the best vegetable sources of key nutrients:

1. Iron - Spinach

One cup of spinach contains 7.3 mg of iron. You should pair it with Vitamin C for better absorption. Iron supports energy, oxygen delivery and menstrual health.

2. Vitamin A - Carrot

One medium-sized carrot provides 542 mcg of Vitamin A. To maximise absorption, pair carrots with a source of healthy fat like ghee or oil. According to the nutritionist, Vitamin A is important for maintaining eye health and immunity. It also gives your skin a radiant glow.

3. Vitamin C - Red Capsicum

One cup of red capsicums gives you a whopping 256 mg of this immunity-boosting nutrient. "Eat raw or lightly sautéed. Boosts immunity, collagen synthesis and iron absorption," she writes.

4. Folate - Beetroot

Beetroot stands out as an excellent source of folate. It has195 mcg of this essential nutrient per bowl. It's best to cook the vegetables lightly and avoid overcooking. It "supports DNA synthesis, pregnancy health, and red blood cells," Batra adds.

5. Dietary Fibre - Cauliflower (Gobi)

Cauliflower is another nutrient-dense vegetable that is rich in dietary fibre. A 100g cup of cauliflower contains 4g of fibre. It can help support gut health, regulate blood sugar levels and promote detoxification. To make the most of cauliflower's fibre content and stay fuller for longer, pair it with a source of protein or healthy fat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.