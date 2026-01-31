Maharashtra Man Shares Why Losing 17 Kg In 7 Months Was Not Sustainable

While embarking on a weight loss journey, many of us often get ensnared by the promise of crash diets and quick fixes. But the trick to losing weight healthily is to focus on the journey and not the destination. It is recommended to adopt a lifestyle that prioritises healthy habits and a balanced relationship with food and exercise. But how can one achieve sustainable weight loss without relying on intense workouts and extreme diets?

For one man, the answer was hidden in his past mistakes. In a post shared on X, user Balu Gorade revealed how he lost 17 kg in seven months, only to gain some of it back. He then embarked on the journey again with a newfound understanding of what truly works, which resulted in a 4 kg weight loss in two months. Balu also shared some valuable lessons he learned about the importance of diet and consistency throughout the process.

How Maharashtra Man Lost 17 Kg In 7 Months

He wrote, "I Lost Weight Twice. Here's What I Learned the Second Time. In 2021, I weighed 83 kg. I wasn't comfortable with my body and knew I had to change. I took it seriously and went all in - Intense workouts and daily 5-7 km runs. In 7 months, I lost 17 kg. The transformation was massive."

Balu realised that his initial weight loss approach had been flawed. He had given too much importance to intense exercise and running, while neglecting the role of diet in the weight loss process. This imbalance led to the loss of both fat and muscle mass and eventually resulted in weight regain. "Eventually, I gained some weight back and reached 72 kg," he added.

Sustainable Approach To Weight Loss

The second time around, Balu chose a healthier and more sustainable route. He lost 4 kg in two months by following a simple and practical routine:

Morning walks

Healthy diet

Almost no sugar

Low carbs

"I felt better, both physically and mentally. Good diet and right habits matter more than hard effort. Choose consistency over intensity," he concluded.

