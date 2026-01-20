In India's coastal kitchens, kokum juice is normally prepared by soaking the kokum fruit in warm water. It has long been more than a refreshing summer cooler; it is consumed year-round as a flavourant, digestive drink, or even as a special addition to dishes for its pungent profile. It is traditionally consumed after heavy meals or as a digestive alongside a rich meal, especially in Konkan and Goan households. Now, kokum (scientifically known as garcinia indica) is drawing attention from researchers for its potential role in managing acidity, gas, and bloating. With digestive disorders on the rise in urban India, the question is timely: Can a glass of kokum juice in the afternoon really help? The answer lies in looking at the specific compounds in kokum that boost its nutrient profile.

Can Drinking Kokum Juice In The Afternoon Lower Acidity, Gas And Bloating?

The answer is yes, as various studies document how kokum juice extracted from the kokum fruit can recharge the digestive system. This juice is rich in hydroxycitric acid, which is known to aid digestion and offer relief in stomach discomfort caused by acidity. Additionally, its anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe the stomach lining, making it a fitting choice for those seeking relief from digestive disturbances. Here are the compounds that are present in kokum juice that benefit overall digestion:

Hydroxycitric acid: Found in kokum fruit, this compound is linked to improved digestion and reduced fat processing.

Found in kokum fruit, this compound is linked to improved digestion and reduced fat processing. Garcinol : A type of chemical structure found in plants with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

: A type of chemical structure found in plants with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Anthocyanins: Natural pigments that act as antioxidants, protecting the stomach lining.

According to a review in Era's Journal of Medical Research (2023), has documented that kokum can been used to treat digestive problems, diarrhoea, and dysentery. Several modern pharmacological studies also confirm its antiulcer and antioxidant effects, making it effective for managing gastric discomfort.

The Timing Advantage

Drinking kokum juice in the morning, normally prepared from soaking kokum fruit slices, should be consumed in the afternoonideally. Due to its ability to provide relief when taken before meals, as it makes the digestive system ready for what is about to come. This proactive approach not only enhances digestion but also allows the body to better absorb nutrients, promoting overall gastrointestinal health. Not only does the gastric system benefit from drinking kokum juice, but studies such as College of Pharmacy Review (2022) suggest that kokum regulates gastric secretions and helps reduce bloating. While other studies, like Era's Journal of Medical Research (2023) and the Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge, argue that afternoon consumption of kokum juice may be particularly beneficial for the following:

Post-lunch relief : Heavy meals often trigger acidity; kokum juice can neutralise the excess acid build-up.

: Heavy meals often trigger acidity; kokum juice can neutralise the excess acid build-up. Cooling effect : Kokum is naturally cooling, reducing heat-induced bloating in tropical climates.

: Kokum is naturally cooling, reducing heat-induced bloating in tropical climates. Digestive aid: Afternoon intake aligns with peak digestive activity, helping ease gas formation.

Afternoon intake aligns with peak digestive activity, helping ease gas formation. Antiulcer properties : Kokum has antiulcer and antioxidant properties, noting its traditional use in Ayurveda for treating indigestion, acidity, and flatulence.

: Kokum has antiulcer and antioxidant properties, noting its traditional use in Ayurveda for treating indigestion, acidity, and flatulence. Protecting the stomach lining: The study also emphasised hydroxycitric acid and garcinol as active compounds that protect the stomach lining.

A phytopharmacological review published that looked at the area of Nashik, India notes that kokum plays an active role in controlling heart rate, blood pressure, and digestion, thanks to its mineral content, including potassium and magnesium.

Risks and Considerations With Kokum Juice

While kokum juice is generally safe, certain risks and considerations are present, which are as follows:

Excessive intake of kokum juice may lower blood sugar levels. This can prove dangerous for people with diagnosed blood sugar disorders, so pay attention and consult a medical professional for guidance.

Pregnant women should consult doctors before regular drinking of kokum juice.

Processed kokum syrups may contain added sugar, reducing the health benefits. Hence, go for the whole kokum juice and soak it in lukewarm water; keep it for full infusion completely submerged. Then, grind it for maximum retention of nutrients into the soaked water itself.

Drinking kokum juice is emerging as a natural, traditional, and scientifically supported remedy for acidity, gas, and bloating. In particular, afternoon consumption of it appears effective, aligning with digestive rhythms and offering cooling relief. While more clinical trials are needed, existing evidence from Indian journals and Ayurvedic practice suggests that kokum juice could be a valuable addition to modern dietary habits. Especially for urban India, whose population is suffering from digestive issues greatly.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.