Should You Drink Juices In Winter? Here Are 6 Best Options

As winter approaches, your body requires additional nutrients to maintain energy levels and support immunity. The risk of infections typically increases during the winter season, and consuming nutritionally rich foods helps bolster our defences. Nutrient-dense foods, such as leafy greens, root vegetables, nuts, and whole grains, naturally become key components of the winter diet. They provide the necessary sustenance to keep the body warm and functioning optimally. Additionally, these foods tend to be more satisfying and can help combat cravings, which can be more intense during the cold season.

Juices, a great addition to winter diet

Juices can be an effective way to boost overall nutrient intake during the colder months. Freshly squeezed juices can offer a concentrated dose of nutrients, making it easier to consume a variety of fruits and vegetables.

However, while juices are beneficial, it's important to approach them with some caution in winter. Juices, especially those that are high in sugar (like fruit juices), can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels. They can also be cold and may not feel as nourishing as warm foods, which may be preferred during the chilly months. Here are some precautions you must follow:

Tips for consuming juices in winter safely:

To enjoy juices while minimising any drawbacks, consider the following precautions:

1. Balance and moderation: Use juices as a supplement to your diet rather than a replacement for whole fruits and vegetables.

2. Warm them up: Try warming the juice slightly before consumption to increase comfort during colder months.

3. Choose lower sugar options: Focus on juices made from vegetables or low-sugar fruits to avoid excessive sugar intake.

4. Pair with other foods: Combine juices with other nutritious foods, like a handful of nuts or whole-grain toast, to create a more balanced meal.

Best juice options for winter

Given the variety of vegetables and fruits available in India during winter, here are some great juice options:

1. Carrot and ginger juice:

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which supports eye health and boosts immunity, while ginger adds anti-inflammatory properties and a warming effect, perfect for winter.

2. Beetroot and apple juice:

Beets help improve blood circulation and are rich in folate and iron. Apples add natural sweetness and fibre, aiding digestion.

3. Spinach and citrus juice:

Spinach is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, while citrus fruits like oranges provide immune-boosting vitamin C. Citrus fruits will also aid in iron absorption.

4. Pomegranate juice:

Pomegranates are high in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties. They can help improve heart health and enhance skin glow.

5. Moringa leaf juice:

Moringa leaves are nutrient-dense and provide a significant amount of vitamins and amino acids. They are known to enhance energy levels and boost immunity. You can combine them with fruits or greens of your choice.

6. The ABC juice:

The famous ABC (Apple, Beetroot, Carrot) juice is a nutrient-rich option packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre, offering a myriad of benefits.

Incorporating these juices into your winter diet can enhance your overall health, provided you do so with mindful choices. However, it is wise to avoid cold and packaged juices for maximum benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.