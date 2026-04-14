6 Best Exercises That Can Help Improve Eyesight

Yoga is a form of physical activity that can be performed by people of any age, be it children, teenagers, adults or even older adults. It is known to be beneficial for several health conditions. Yoga is known to help improve flexibility, strength, and peace of mind. Certain yoga asanas can also help support eye health. While yoga cannot cure serious vision problems or replace medical treatment, certain asanas and eye exercises may help reduce strain, relax the eyes, and improve comfort.

Yoga asanas can be useful for people who spend long hours using phones, laptops, or reading books. By making eye yoga a part of your daily routine, you can give your eyes some much-needed rest. Here are some of the best yoga asanas that can help improve eyesight.

Yoga Asanas For Eyes

1. Palming

Palming is one of the simplest and most relaxing exercises for the eyes. To do this, rub both palms together until they feel warm, then gently place them over your closed eyes. Do not press on the eyeballs. Just let the warmth and darkness relax your eyes. Sit quietly for a few minutes and breathe slowly. This practice helps calm tired eyes, especially after screen use. It may also reduce stress in the eye area and give you a refreshing break during the day. Palming is easy to do almost anywhere, making it a good starting point for beginners.

2. Blinking

Many people forget to blink properly when staring at screens for long periods. This can make the eyes dry and tired. Blinking exercise is very easy. Sit comfortably and blink rapidly for a few seconds, then close your eyes and relax. Repeat this several times. Regular blinking can help keep the eyes moist and comfortable. It also gives the eye muscles a short rest. This exercise may seem small, but it can be very helpful for people who work on computers or use mobile phones.

3. Eye Rotation

Eye rotation is another useful exercise for keeping the eyes active and flexible. Sit in a comfortable position and move your eyes slowly in a circle. First look up, then to the right, down, left, and back up again. After a few rounds, do the same movement in the opposite direction. This exercise helps move the eye muscles in different directions. It may reduce stiffness and improve eye comfort. The movement should always be slow and smooth, without strain.

4. Up-and-Down Movement

In this exercise, keep your head still and move only your eyes. Look upward slowly, then bring your gaze downward. Repeat this movement a few times in a gentle manner. You can do this while sitting in a chair or on a yoga mat. This movement may help strengthen the muscles that control vertical eye motion. It is also useful for people who spend a lot of time focusing on one screen or one book position.

5. Side-to-Side Movement

Side-to-side eye movement is just as important as up-and-down movement. In this exercise, look to the left, then slowly move your eyes to the right. Repeat the process several times while keeping your neck and head still. This can improve side-to-side movement of the eyes and may help relax them after long periods of concentration. It is a very easy exercise that can be done at home, at work, or even while traveling.

6. Focus Shifting

Focus shifting trains the eyes to adjust between near and far objects. Hold your thumb in front of your face and look at it for a few seconds. Then shift your gaze to something far away, like a wall, tree, or window. Repeat this back and forth several times. This exercise is helpful because the eyes often get stuck focusing at one distance for too long. Focus shifting may improve flexibility and reduce strain from reading, writing, or screen work. It is simple, but it can be a powerful habit for daily eye care.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.