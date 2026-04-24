7 Yoga Asanas That Can Help Manage Summer Colds

Summer colds happen due to warm and humid weather conditions which creates the perfect ground for viruses and allergens like pollen or dust. This hits during the hot summer months, causing sniffles, sore throats, coughs, and fatigue that feel worse due to the heat. They spread easily in crowded places or air-conditioned rooms with poor ventilation. While over-the-counter remedies can be helpful, they have side effects as well. Yoga is an alternative that boosts circulation, clears congestion, and calms the body.

Yoga asanas enhance breathing, reduce congestion, cool the body, and boost immunity without overexertion. You can practice these poses for 10-20 minutes as they help to ease symptoms. Here are some yoga asanas that can help to manage summer colds.

Yoga Asanas For Summer Colds

1. Balasana (Child's Pose)

Start by kneeling on the floor with your knees spread hip-width apart. Fold forward from the hips, extending your arms out front or resting them alongside your body, and let your forehead gently touch the mat. Hold this pose for 1-2 minutes, inhaling and exhaling slowly. This is a restorative pose that calms the nervous system during a cold, easing sinus pressure and headaches caused by summer's sticky air. The forward fold compresses the abdomen, supporting digestion that's often impacted by illness and dehydration. It also gives a cooling effect by lowering stress hormones.

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Lie face down with your palms placed under your shoulders and forearms on the mat. Inhale deeply, then press into your hands to lift your chest upward, keeping your elbows slightly bent and your gaze forward. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then release and repeat 3-5 times. This pose benefits the lungs, improving oxygen flow to combat the stuffy breathing. It strengthens the spine and back, countering the fatigue. The mild backbend stimulates circulation, flushing out toxins and reducing inflammation in the throat and nasal passages.

3. Hastapadasana (Standing Forward Bend)

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, inhale to lengthen your spine, then exhale as you hinge forward from the hips, letting your hands reach toward your shins, floor, or opposite elbows. Relax your head, neck, and shoulders completely. Hold the pose for 30-60 seconds. Hastapadasana rushes fresh blood to the head, effectively clearing blocked sinuses and nasal passages that tend to get irritated by pollen or dust in summer. It also eases body aches without taxing the muscles. The pose also stretches the hamstrings and calves.

4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor hip-width apart, and arms by your sides. Press your feet down firmly to lift your hips toward the ceiling, interlacing your fingers underneath your back. Hold for 20-30 seconds, repeating 3 times. Bridge Pose expands the chest cavity, encouraging deeper breaths that strengthen lung capacity. It stretches the neck and shoulders, getting rid of the stiffness. This backbend also balances the thyroid gland, supporting immunity and hormonal shifts.

5. Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Lie on your back, bend your elbows to prop up your upper body, and arch your spine while tilting your head back gently, and crown toward the floor. Keep your legs straight or knees bent for comfort. Breathe steadily for 30 seconds. This pose opens the throat and chest, dissolving phlegm buildup. The deep backbend enhances circulation, helping your body detoxify and reduce swelling.

6. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle)

Lie back, draw the soles of your feet together with knees falling outward like butterfly wings, and let your arms rest by your sides. Place pillows under your knees for support. Relax in this pose for 2-5 minutes. This reclined pose helps in diaphragmatic breathing, loosening chest tightness and promoting relaxation. It hydrates internal tissues, countering summer dehydration. This asana also releases emotional tension.

7. Nadi Shodhan Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

Sit comfortably with a straight spine. Use your right thumb to close the right nostril, inhale through the left; then close the left nostril with your ring finger, exhale through the right. Alternate sides for 5-10 minutes. This balancing breath cools the body's internal heat, decongesting nostrils effectively. It also helps to calm the mind, getting rid of feverish anxiety and boosting immunity. End your session with this to get all the benefits.

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