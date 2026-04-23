AIIMS-Trained Doctor Reveals 10 Weird Signs That Prove Your Body Is Actually Healthy

Do you know if you are actually healthy? From healing wounds to sneezing, there are certain signs that reveal what is happening inside your body. Often overlooked, these cues provide a deeper understanding of the body's mechanisms and whether it can function properly at critical times.

In an Instagram video, AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi talks about 10 such signs and explains the hidden meaning behind them.

10 Weird Signs That Prove Your Body Is Healthy

1. Your wounds heal within a few days

According to Sethi, the rapid healing of wounds means your immune system and circulation are working efficiently.

2. You feel genuinely hungry every 3–4 hours

He says, “Consistent hunger cycles mean your metabolism is firing correctly.”

3. Your nails have a pinkish tint with no ridges

The doctor explains that nail colour and texture are direct windows into your nutrient levels.

4. You sweat quickly during exercise

He mentions that fit bodies sweat faster. Hence, Sethi calls sweating an “efficient cooling system, not a flaw”.

5. You dream regularly

According to him, active dreaming means you are hitting deep REM sleep, which, in turn, suggests your brain is restoring itself.

6. Your tongue is pink with no thick white coating

He claims, “A clean tongue means your gut bacteria are in balance.”

7. You get hungry after smelling food

The doctor reveals that strong digestive reflexes mean your gut enzymes are primed and ready.

8. Your mood dips when you skip a meal

Dr Sethi mentions that if you experience mood swings after skipping meals, it means your blood sugar regulation is working efficiently, and your body knows what it needs.

9. You sneeze multiple times in a row

“A healthy immune system clears irritants fast and completely,” the doctor adds.

10. You feel tired at the same time every night

The doctor states, “That's your circadian rhythm running like clockwork - most people have lost this.”

Dr Sethi ends his post by noting that most people panic about these signs every single day. However, according to him, these are actually proof that your body is doing exactly what it should.

“Your body is smarter than you think,” he concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.