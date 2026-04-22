Delhi Civic Body Begins Mapping Delhi Homes Being Used As Shops, Offices

Delhi's civic system has swung into action after directions from the Supreme Court, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launching a time-bound drive to identify homes being used as shops, offices and other commercial establishments.

All Zonal Deputy Commissioners have been asked to fan out across their areas and complete ground inspections within seven days. Each zone will submit verified lists of violations, which will then be compiled into a single affidavit for the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Scrutiny On Land Use

The Supreme Court has brought municipal bodies of major cities, including Delhi, under scrutiny in a case involving alleged violations of land-use and zoning norms.

Civic agencies have been asked to identify residential properties being used for commercial purposes, including cases in:

Approved, regularised and unauthorised colonies

Group housing societies and plotted developments

Mixed-use or grey-area pockets within municipal limits

The focus is on how land-use rules are being implemented on the ground in rapidly growing urban areas.

MCD Activates Field Teams

Following the order, MCD has activated its field machinery across all zones. Officials will carry out physical verification of properties and prepare detailed violation lists.

They have been instructed to:

Inspect residential areas across Delhi on the ground

Identify properties being used for non-residential activity

Ensure each case is backed by records and verification

Fix responsibility for lapses or incorrect reporting

The compiled data will go to the Additional Commissioner (Engineering) within seven days before being consolidated for submission to the Supreme Court. The affidavit will be personally affirmed by the commissioner.

Why This Matters In Delhi

The misuse of residential properties for commercial activity is a long-standing issue in Delhi, where coaching centres, clinics, offices and shops have steadily expanded inside residential lanes.

The city has seen earlier sealing and enforcement drives after court interventions over violations of the Delhi Master Plan norms, making land-use enforcement a recurring flashpoint between planning rules and ground realities.

What Happens Next

With a strict seven-day deadline, the exercise is expected to produce a detailed, zone-wise snapshot of how residential spaces are being used across the capital and could shape the next phase of enforcement, depending on what the findings reveal.