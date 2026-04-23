What Is Nerve Pain? Doctors Share Why Common Painkillers Don't Work On It, But Oral Steroids Do

Not all pain is the same, and understanding the difference can change how it is treated. While most people reach for common painkillers to relieve discomfort, these medications often fail when it comes to nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain. Unlike muscle aches or inflammation-related pain, nerve pain originates from damage or dysfunction within the nervous system itself. Patients frequently describe it as burning, shooting, electric or tingling sensations, sometimes accompanied by numbness or extreme sensitivity to touch. Conditions such as diabetes, nerve compression, infections like shingles, and autoimmune disorders are among the most common triggers.

Despite its prevalence, neuropathic pain is often misunderstood and undertreated. Many people continue using over-the-counter medications without relief, leading to frustration and delayed care. Experts say this is because standard painkillers are not designed to target abnormal nerve signalling.

Instead, treatment requires a more specialised approach, sometimes involving medications that act directly on the nervous system. In certain cases, oral steroids may also play a role, particularly when inflammation is involved. Here's what doctors want you to know about nerve pain, why common treatments fail, and when steroids may be appropriate.

What Is Nerve Pain?

"Nerve pain, medically termed neuropathic pain, is fundamentally different from the more familiar aches caused by injury or inflammation in muscles and joints. Instead of arising from damaged tissue, it originates from injury, irritation or dysfunction within the nervous system itself, either in peripheral nerves or the brain and spinal cord," explains Dr. Neha Pandita, Senior Consultant, Neurology at Fortis Hospital.

According to the International Association for the Study of Pain, neuropathic pain affects up to 10% of the population globally and is often chronic in nature.

Also Read: Are Your Daily Painkillers Putting Your Liver At Risk? Here's What You Need To Know

Symptoms: How It Feels Different

"Patients often describe nerve pain as burning, shooting, electric or tingling. It may be accompanied by numbness or heightened sensitivity, where even light touch becomes painful," says Dr. Pandita. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke notes that neuropathic pain can persist even after the initial injury has healed, making it particularly challenging to manage.

Common causes include:

Diabetic neuropathy

Nerve compression (such as sciatica)

Viral infections like shingles

Autoimmune or inflammatory nerve disorders

Why Common Painkillers Often Fail

One of the biggest challenges in treating nerve pain is that standard medications don't work effectively. "Standard painkillers such as ibuprofen or paracetamol often provide little to no relief because they target inflammation or tissue injury, not the abnormal nerve signalling that characterises neuropathic pain," explains Dr. Pandita.

Painkillers like Ibuprofen and Paracetamol belong to a class of drugs that reduce inflammation or block pain signals from injured tissues. However, in neuropathic pain, the issue lies in the "wiring" of the nervous system itself.

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) recommends alternative medications, such as certain antidepressants and anticonvulsants, which help stabilise nerve activity.

When Do Oral Steroids Help?

While not a first-line treatment for all nerve pain, oral steroids can be effective in specific situations. "In cases where nerve pain is driven by inflammation, such as nerve swelling, autoimmune responses or acute compression, oral steroids like prednisone can be particularly effective," says Dr. Pandita.

Steroids such as Prednisone work by reducing inflammation and suppressing immune activity, thereby relieving pressure on affected nerves. "This is why patients with acute conditions like severe sciatica or inflammatory neuropathies may experience significant relief with a short course of steroids," she adds.

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) notes that corticosteroids are often used in inflammatory nerve conditions, though their use must be carefully monitored due to potential side effects.

Steroids vs Painkillers: Key Differences

"Medications used for pain and inflammation are often misunderstood. While both steroids and painkillers provide relief, they work very differently and carry distinct benefits and risks," says Dr. Sanjay Verma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Fortis Escorts Hospital.

He explains:

Painkillers: Primarily reduce pain and fever

Steroids: Reduce inflammation and suppress immune response

"Some painkillers like ibuprofen, naproxen and diclofenac do reduce inflammation, but they are much weaker than steroids for serious inflammation," he adds.

For example:

A sprained ankle may respond to NSAIDs

A severe inflammatory condition may require steroids

Risks And Misuse: A Growing Concern In India

Experts warn against the widespread misuse of oral steroids. "Many people take steroids for quick pain relief, repeated allergies, or even unknowingly through 'herbal' medicines or bodybuilding supplements. This can lead to serious complications," says Dr. Verma.

Potential risks include:

Diabetes

Weight gain

Bone loss (osteoporosis)

Increased infection risk

Who Should Be Extra Careful?

"Patients with diabetes, high blood pressure or older age need extra caution, as steroids can worsen blood sugar, blood pressure and bone health," warns Dr. Verma. This makes medical supervision essential before starting steroid therapy.

Also Read: Watching Muscle-Related Content On Social Media Raises Steroid Use Intentions In Men: Study

The Right Approach To Treatment

Effective management of nerve pain depends on identifying its underlying cause. "Treatment should specifically target nerve dysfunction rather than general inflammation alone," emphasises Dr. Pandita.

This may include:

Nerve-targeting medications

Physiotherapy

Lifestyle changes

Short-term steroid use in select cases

Nerve pain is a distinct and often misunderstood condition that requires targeted treatment. While common painkillers may work for everyday aches, they are often ineffective against neuropathic pain because they do not address abnormal nerve signalling.

Oral steroids can offer relief in specific inflammatory cases, but they are not a universal solution and must be used cautiously. Understanding the difference between pain types, and the medications used to treat them, is key to effective and safe care. When pain persists or behaves differently, seeking medical advice is essential to ensure accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.