Scratchy Throat And A Stuffy Nose Every Morning? Possible Causes And Remedies

While the hot summer days are almost here, some people still wake up with a sore throat and stuffy nose. Many believe that this happens because they left the fan or the AC on all night. However, this is a common experience, usually caused by environmental factors or your body's behaviour during sleep rather than an actual illness like a cold. Here are the primary causes of a sore throat and stuffy nose in the morning, along with some remedies that might help resolve them naturally.

Causes of sore throat and stuffed nose every morning

1. Dry air

Low humidity levels, often experienced during winter heating or summer air conditioning, can strip moisture from your throat and nasal passages, leading to dryness and irritation.

2. Mouth breathing

If you experience nasal congestion, you may resort to breathing through your mouth while sleeping. This bypasses the natural functions of the nose, which warms and humidifies the air. As a result, the back of your throat can become directly exposed to dry air, leading to further dryness.

3. Allergies

Common allergens such as dust mites, pet dander, or mould found in your bedroom can trigger inflammation and postnasal drip. This condition causes excess mucus to flow down your throat, resulting in irritation.

4. Acid reflux (GERD)

Lying flat can make it easier for stomach acid to travel up the oesophagus and reach the throat. This exposure causes chemical irritation and inflammation, which can contribute to discomfort.

5. Dehydration

Going without water for 7 to 9 hours during sleep can dry out the mucous membranes, especially if you were already somewhat dehydrated before bedtime.

6. Sleep apnea or snoring

Loud snoring can result from vibrations of the throat tissues rubbing together, often leading to significant soreness upon waking in the morning.

Simple ways to find relief

Addressing a morning sore throat and stuffy nose often requires a combination of immediate relief for irritation and long-term changes to your sleep environment.

1. Saltwater gargle

This classic remedy can help you get instant relief. Mix 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water. Gargling can help reduce swelling, break down mucus, and draw excess fluid from inflamed throat tissues.

2. Warm beverages with honey

Sip on warm tea (such as chamomile or peppermint), clear broth, or warm lemon water with honey. Honey coats the throat, soothing irritation and providing natural antimicrobial properties.

3. Steam inhalation

Inhale steam from a bowl of hot water for 10-15 minutes. The moist air helps thin mucus in the nasal passages and hydrates a dry throat.

4. Warm compress

Apply a warm, damp cloth over your nose and forehead to relieve sinus pressure and loosen mucus.

5. Elevate your head

Use an extra pillow or a wedge pillow to keep your head raised. This position allows gravity to help drain mucus from your sinuses, preventing it from pooling in the back of your throat (postnasal drip).

6. Manage humidity

Use a cool-mist humidifier in your bedroom, especially during winter when heaters dry out the air. Aim for an indoor humidity level between 40% and 50%.

7. Nasal hygiene

Use a saline nasal spray or a neti pot before bed to clear out allergens and irritants. This helps keep your nasal passages open, reducing the need for mouth breathing.

8. Hydrate throughout the day

Drink plenty of water during the day to keep your mucous membranes lubricated overnight. Avoid alcohol and caffeine before bed, as they can lead to dehydration.

9. Change sleep position

If you usually breathe through your mouth while sleeping on your back, attempt to sleep on your side to help keep your airways open.

If these remedies don't help after 1-2 weeks, or if you experience severe symptoms like a high fever, difficulty breathing, or chronic snoring, you may need to seek medical help.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.