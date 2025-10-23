Throat Feeling Itchy Due To Poor Air Quality? Try These Desi Hacks

When Diwali smoke and post-festival smog settle over our neighbourhoods, many of us wake up with a scratchy, “stuffy” throat, that unpleasant sensation of mucus, scratchiness or a constant need to clear the throat. It's common, often temporary and explainable by what pollutants do to the lining of our upper airways. Studies have found that tiny particles (PM2.5 and PM10) released in the air from burning fire crackers deposits on the lining of the nose and throat and cause irritation. Pollutants stimulate release of inflammatory cytokines leading to redness, swelling and increased mucus production which causes the “stuffy” feeling. By damaging the local defences, pollution increases vulnerability to viral or bacterial upper-respiratory infections. This may further worsen your stuffy throat.

For healthy adults, a sore or scratchy throat after a heavy air-pollution day is usually temporary and improves in days with reduced exposure and simple self-care. However, see a doctor promptly if you have: persistent severe pain, high fever, difficulty swallowing/breathing, blood in sputum, or symptoms lasting more than a week. People with asthma, COPD, heart disease, very young children, older adults and pregnant women should be more cautious and seek medical advice sooner. But, if the damage is less and you don't possess above listed health issues, besides proper medication and treatment, small home remedies can help. Read on as we share simple remedies and desi hacks you can try along with proper treatment to better manage your throat during high air pollution times.

Desi hacks to ease the stuffy throat from polluted air

1. Salt-water gargle

Salt-water gargle physically washes away particles, reduces local swelling and may shorten symptom duration. Randomised trials show throat/gargling reduces upper-respiratory symptoms. Gargle for 30 seconds, spit out. Don't swallow.

2. Nasal saline irrigation

Neti pots clear nasal mucus and pollutants, improve mucociliary function and reduce post-nasal drip that causes throat clearing. Trials show benefit for sinus/URTI symptom reduction. Use boiled/cooled water or sterile saline and follow hygiene steps to avoid contamination.

3. Ginger-honey tea

Honey has evidence for symptomatic relief in upper respiratory infections as it soothes mucosa and has mild antimicrobial/anti-inflammatory effects. Ginger adds soothing and anti-inflammatory compounds. 1 tsp honey in a cup of warm water or ginger-honey lemon tea. Avoid giving honey to infants <1 year.

4. Steam inhalation with tulsi

Steam may temporarily improve nasal patency and ease throat dryness; evidence is mixed but subjective relief is common. Be cautious with children (scalding risk). Boil water, remove from flame, lean over bowl with towel for 5–10 minutes. Don't use on infants.

5. Stay hydrated

Hydration thins mucus and helps mucociliary clearance; warm liquids soothe irritation. Sip water, chaas or clear soups frequently. Avoid excessive caffeine or alcohol which further dehydrate you.

6. Gentle throat exercises

Humming and gentle phonation can help move secretions and improve laryngeal circulation; simple breathing exercises support mucociliary clearance. Evidence is lower-grade but low risk and commonly recommended.

A stuffy, scratchy throat after Diwali smoke is usually the airway's inflammatory reaction to particles and gases. Most people get better with simple home measures. For persistent, severe or dangerous symptoms, seek medical care.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

