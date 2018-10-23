5 Best Ways To Deal With Sore Throat At Home

Sore throats are very common especially in the winters.

Sore throats are very common especially in the winters. Usually there is nothing to worry about it and they can be easily treated at home. A sore throat can lead to pain, irritation or scratchiness in the throat that often worsens when you swallow. The primary cause of a sore throat or pharyngitis is a viral infection, similar to that of common cold or the flu. A sore throat is also caused by a virus that resolves on its own. Strep throat also known as streptococcal infection, is a less common type of sore throat which is caused by bacteria and requires treatment with antibiotics to prevent complications.

Some common symptoms of sore throat are:

Pain in the throat

Difficulty in swallowing food

Itchiness in the throat

Scratchiness in the throat

Red tonsils

Hoarse voice

Try these effective home remedies which can help cure sore throat:

1. Salt water gargle:

Since ages we have been using salt and water to treat dry cough or sore throat. Salt water gargle home remedy is one of the simple and effective ways to treat a sore throat. Mix a tablespoon of salt in a cup of warm water. This solution helps rinse away and neutralize acids in the throat, relieving the burning sensation in the throat. Moreover, it helps in fast healing of irritated mucous membranes.

2. Turmeric:

Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant, and this yellow spice has the strength to fight many serious diseases, infections and even wounds. For a sore throat you can mix half a teaspoon of turmeric and half teaspoon of salt into one cup of hot water and gargle. You can also drink turmeric milk before going to bed.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Garlic:

Raw garlic has antiseptic properties, and it may help relieve sore throat pain. When raw garlic is crushed, it releases a compound called allicin that has antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties. For sore throat you can use raw garlic. Simply chew it with a piece of clove, or take a slice and keep it in your mouth for fifteen minutes. It can be difficult for most people to handle. To make it easier to ingest, you can add some honey or olive oil.

4. Honey :

We all know the numerous benefits that honey can offer. Honey may be added to hot water along with some lemon juice or tea to help sooth a sore throat. Honey has antibacterial properties and may help ease sore throat due to infection.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Tea:

There are many different kinds of herbal teas that can be beneficial for your sore throat. Clove tea, ginger tea and green tea contain antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties to fight against infections while at the same time providing relief. Raspberry, chamomile, green tea and peppermint tea are also great choices for relieving pain and reducing inflammation. You can even add some fresh tulsi leaves to cure your sore throat.

Photo Credit: iStock

