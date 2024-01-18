9 Ayurvedic Remedies To Help Cure Sore Throat In Winter

Ayurvedic remedies can provide symptomatic relief & not directly cure the underlying cause

Cold weather tends to make the air drier, which can cause irritation and dryness in the throat, leading to soreness. Along with this, winter is the prime time for viral infections like the common cold and flu, which often cause sore throat as a common symptom.

During winter, people spend more time indoors in close proximity to others. This increases the chances of spreading respiratory infections and consequently developing a sore throat. Ayurvedic remedies can be helpful in providing relief and supporting the healing process for a sore throat. Read on as we discuss how certain herbs can help soothe a sore throat and boost our overall health.

9 Ayurvedic herbs that can help cure a sore throat and boost overall health:

1. Tulsi (holy basil)

Tulsi has antimicrobial properties that help fight against infections that cause sore throat. It also acts as an expectorant, helping to relieve congestion and promote easy breathing.

2. Ginger

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce inflammation and soothes the throat. It also provides relief from coughing and acts as a natural analgesic. Consuming ginger tea made by boiling fresh ginger in water with honey and lemon can provide relief from sore throat symptoms.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps in reducing pain, swelling, and inflammation in the throat. Consuming warm milk mixed with a teaspoon of turmeric and honey can help soothe a sore throat due to the antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric.

4. Licorice

Licorice root is known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce throat irritation and provides relief from coughing. It is also known to have a positive effect on the respiratory system.

5. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic properties. It helps in reducing throat pain and inflammation, as well as fighting against infections.

6. Cloves

Cloves have antibacterial properties that help fight against bacterial infections causing sore throat. They provide relief from pain and also have a numbing effect on the throat.

7. Indian gooseberry (amla)

Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. It helps boost the immune system, prevents infections, and provides relief from sore throat symptoms.

8. Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus leaves have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Inhalation of eucalyptus oil or using eucalyptus leaves in steam inhalation helps clear congestion and soothes the throat.

9. Peppermint

Peppermint leaves contain menthol, which has a cooling effect on the throat. It helps in reducing inflammation, relieving pain, and acts as a decongestant.

The benefits of these herbs in boosting health and providing relief from sore throat are primarily due to their antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic properties. They help in fighting against infections, reducing inflammation, relieving pain, soothing the throat, clearing congestion, and boosting the immune system.

It is important to note that while Ayurvedic remedies can provide symptomatic relief, they may not directly cure the underlying cause of a sore throat, especially if it is due to a bacterial infection. If the sore throat persists or worsens, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.