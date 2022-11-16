Experiencing Sore Throat Due To Air Pollution? Try Chamomile Tea For Relief

Drinking chamomile tea can help you deal with sore throat naturally

Constant exposure to pollutants can affect your health in more ways than one. As pollution levels are high in several parts of the country since last month, many are facing pollution-related ailments. With transition in weather, there are chances of you ending up catching a cold, fever, cough, tiredness and even sore throat. If you are someone who is worried about this, then this article is your stop. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared an effective hack for sore throat which is chamomile tea. The health expert shared an Instagram story dedicated to this beneficial drink.

Chamomile tea for sore throat: Know the benefits

1) Chamomile tea is known to have anti-inflammatory properties to reduce swelling and redness.

2) Chamomile also has antioxidant properties which are helpful for tissue repair and health. The antispasmodic action of chamomile also reduces cough.

Chamomile tea can help you reduce stress

Photo Credit: iStock

The increased level of toxins in the air can affect your body in many ways. Sometimes, when the smog from the environment is inhaled, the toxins enter your body and settle in the lungs. All of these results in cough, sore throat and other issues. Well, are you someone who has been experiencing sore throat due to air pollution? Here are some more tips:

Covid-19 pandemic made us realise the importance of using a mask. And now, it's good that we are kind of used to it. Don't forget to wear a mask whenever you step out of the house. This is to avoid the inhalation of toxins present in the air.

2) Invest in air purifiers

You can also invest in air purifiers at home to enhance the quality of air indoors. Restrict excessive ventilation and keep your house dust-free and clean. This will help you stay inside and breathe clean air.

3) Eat immunity-boosting food items

Include healthy food items like fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and healthy fats in your diet. Consume detox drinks that help you cleanse toxins from your lungs. Have green tea and other herbal beverages. You will be able to build a strong immunity if you eat healthy, which in turn, will help you prevent seasonal illnesses.

Citrus foods are rich in vitamin C which helps in building immunity

Photo Credit: iStock

4) Have air-purifying plants at home

This is something you must follow all year round. Make sure you live amidst greenery. Grow plants at your home. Many people also opt for desk plants. To purify the air, you can go for aloe vera, spider plant, snake plant, bamboo palm and various other plants in your house.

5) Turmeric milk

This is one of the most trusted remedies followed in Indian households. If you want to beat the ill effects of air pollution on your health, drink turmeric milk every day. You can add some ginger and tulsi also to enhance its health benefits.

6) Apply ghee on your nostrils

It's believed that applying ghee to your nostrils will help you in reducing respiratory problems.

