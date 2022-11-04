Air Pollution: Here's How You Can Protect Yourself & Your Kids From Air Pollution

Air Pollution: Engage in physical activities at home or indoors instead of working out outdoors

Global health issues are being caused by air pollution, particularly in urban areas. One of the top 10 most polluted nations in the world is thought to be India. In reality, recent research found that nearly all of us are breathing air that is contaminated, with 99% of Indians experiencing air pollution levels that are above WHO air quality recommendations.

This air quality further worsens post-Diwali while winters settle in. This makes it necessary to take care of ourselves and the kids. Children's lungs are not fully matured like those of adults, which increases the likelihood of organ damage and inflammation brought on by pollutants.

Furthermore, kids' immune systems are also underdeveloped, which increases the likelihood that they will experience serious health problems as a result of pollution. They breathe more quickly than adults do, consuming more air and its contaminants. In addition, children frequently breathe through their lips and have shorter, smaller airways.

Even adults can experience harmful health issues if exposed to polluted air for prolonged durations. Hence, it is necessary to follow steps to protect ourselves. Continue reading this article to understand effective ways that can help protect your family from the current air quality.

Tips to protect you and your family from poor air quality:

1. Check the AQI daily

AQI stands for Air Quality Index which measures the level of air pollution in the air. Look up local forecasts for daily air pollution. You can find out when the air quality in your area is unhealthy with the colour-coded forecasts. Local newspaper, radio, and television weather reports are among the sources.

2. Wear a mask when outdoors

Face masks are good to use if the air is exceptionally poor on any given day, but they don't provide complete protection from contaminated air. Industrial masks are thought to be the most effective, yet even the most basic ones can filter out bigger particles like dust. Some masks are designated as N-95 or P-100 and may come with disposable respirators.

3. Plant air-purifying plants in your home

Some plants have a reputation for clearing interior air and reducing air pollution. They are useful to have in residences and workplaces. These plants may not be as effective as air purifying machines. However, they are extremely cost-efficient and very affordable.

4. Avoid outdoor activities

When there is a lot of pollution, avoid exercising outside. Use an exercise machine or go for a walk indoors in a mall or gym when the air quality is poor. If the air quality is poor, restrict how much time your child spends playing outside.

5. Invest in air purifiers

Air purifiers might be on the expensive side but nothing is more important than good health. Investing in an air purifier is one of the easiest and most efficient ways to enhance indoor air quality and reduce the health hazards brought on by household pollution. By dramatically lowering the number of contaminants in your space, air purifiers can help you breathe clean air.

6. Inculcate healthy eating

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, and healthy fats may provide defence against some of the negative effects of air pollution. Make sure you are consuming the recommended amounts of vitamins so that your immunity grows stronger. Green tea with herbs can help combat some of the negative effects.

Strictly follow these tips to ensure you and your kids stay safe from air pollution.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.