Delhi Murder Autopsy Reveals Ex-Help's Brutality, Woman's Fight To Save Life

The post-mortem examination of the IRS officer's daughter has revealed the brutality she was subjected to before her death, highlighting injuries with a blunt object on her face, including a broken nasal bone. The autopsy states there were abrasions and bruises on the woman's arms, hands and legs, indicating she tried to fight the attacker.

Doctors found bleeding in the neck muscles and fractures in parts of the thyroid cartilage of the 22-year-old victim. These findings point to death due to asphyxia caused by strangulation.

Several samples have been preserved for further forensic testing, including viscera, nail scrapings, blood samples and swabs. These tests will help the authorities confirm whether she was sexually assaulted.

How Rahul Meena Planned The Murder

The woman was raped and murdered on Wednesday morning in Delhi, allegedly by her family's former domestic help, Rahul Meena, who gained access to the house using a spare key.

The victim's parents had gone for their gym session when the crime took place.

The police said Meena hit her with a heavy object and strangled her using a mobile charging cable. They suspect that the accused sexually assaulted the victim when she was unconscious.

He then dragged the woman downstairs from her rooftop room -- where she used to study for her Civil Services examination -- and attempted to open a locker using her fingerprint. When that failed, he broke the locker open with a screwdriver and stole cash and jewellery.

Police said the accused changed his blood-stained clothes before fleeing the house.

CCTV footage shows him entering the colony around 6:30 am and leaving at 7:20 am -- shortly before the victim's parents returned.

The accused -- who used to work as a domestic help in the house and was sacked -- was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka.

He allegedly raped his friend's wife in Rajasthan's Alwar, hours before killing the IRS officer's daughter.