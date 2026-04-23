Strangled, Raped, Robbed: Hour-Long Horror Inside IRS Officer's Home

Rahul Meena, a teenager accused of raping and strangling a senior IRS officer's daughter in Delhi on Wednesday morning, used his knowledge of the family's routine, and what is usually kept where in the house, to execute the crime.

Meena raped a friend's wife in Alwar on Tuesday night, sold a mobile phone for Rs 10,000 and hired a cab to Delhi for Rs 6,000. He then walked to his former employer, a senior IRS officer's house, in South Delhi.

This was just the beginning of what Meena had set on to do.

Strangled, Attacked, Raped

Meena was familiar with the family's daily routine. He knew the girl's parents would be out for their daily gym session, leaving their daughter home alone.

The 19-year-old, who had worked at the house as domestic help for around eight months before being fired, also knew that the house key was kept in a shoe rack for other staff to access the premises while the family was away.

As seen in CCTV footage, he entered the colony at around 6:30 am and went straight to the girl's study room, a separate one-room structure built on the terrace.

The victim, a 22-year-old girl IIT-graduate, preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. When Meena stepped into her room, she was studying.

In an attempt to rape her, Meena tried to overpower the girl by strangling her. When she resisted, Meena attacked her with a lamp and heavy object found nearby, leaving her unconscious.

The accused then raped the 22-year-old girl while she was unconscious.

Breaking A Locker

Meena, known for borrowing money from domestic staff in the neighbourhood to feed his online gaming addiction, had planned to rob the house. However, the locker in the house could only be opened using a thumb impression.

He then dragged the girl out of the study room, pulled her down the stairs, and into the room where the locker was kept. He pressed the girl's blood-stained finger against a biometric scanner, but it did not open.

According to the police sources, the girl had probably died by then, which may be why the biometric scanner did not recognise her thumb impression.

Meena abandoned the girl's body and proceeded to open the locker using a screwdriver. He took out cash and jewellery and packed them in a bag kept nearby.

Before fleeing the house, Meena was careful to remove his blood-stained clothes and change into the girl's brother's trousers. He replaced his shoes with a pair of slippers lying around and fled.

Meena was arrested from a hotel in Delhi's Dwarka area, where he had been hiding. He is being charged with rape, murder and robbery, police said.

Online Game Addiction

The initial investigation has revealed that Meena was addicted to the online game "Teen Patti" through which he lost and earned money. He would use the money to solicit women to fulfill his sexual desires.

He was also into gambling and would often borrow money from peers.

"He would borrow money from other servants in the vicinity, or from domestic staff working in nearby households, without ever repaying them. This is why he was fired," Joint Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Motive: Rape Or Robbery?

According to police sources, during the initial interrogation, Meena claimed that his sole motive was robbery. The investigating officers, however, believe that it is possible Meena had come with the intention to rape, considering he had raped another woman less than 24 hours ago.

"Since he had been dismissed from a job here in Delhi, a sense of grudge could also be a contributing factor," Kumar added.

What We Know About Victim

The victim had completed her schooling at DPS RK Puram and had been an All-India topper in her class 12 examinations. She graduated from IIT Delhi and was preparing for the UPSC examination.

She was also a dancer and had won awards in several dance competitions.

It is reported that on Tuesday, the victim's parents had advised her to start her day early and prepare for the competitive exam in the morning. Wednesday - when the horrendous incident happened - was the first day of her new routine.