2 Days, 2 Rapes, 1 Murder: Ex-House Help's Crime Trail From Alwar To Delhi

A 22-year-old engineering graduate and UPSC aspirant was found murdered at her home in southeast Delhi's East of Kailash on Wednesday.

The woman, the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service officer, was found by her family under suspicious circumstances. Preliminary inquiries suggest she was sexually assaulted before being strangled with a mobile phone charger cable, according to police.

A 19-year-old former domestic help, Rahul, has been arrested from a hotel in the Dwarka area in connection with the case. He had been dismissed from the household more than a month ago because he had a habit of borrowing money from other servants and never repaying them. Police tracked his movements after the incident was reported, leading to his capture at the local hotel.

CCTV Footage Of Suspect | Month After Being Fired, Help Rapes, Kills IRS Officer's Daughter In Delhi https://t.co/0ZzThTWZ7R pic.twitter.com/JIakc80ZPm — NDTV (@ndtv) April 22, 2026

While probing the incident, police found troubling details about the accused. According to officials, just hours before committing the crime in Delhi, Rahul allegedly raped another woman in his village in Alwar.

The survivor in Alwar informed her family about the incident. Rahul was reportedly friends with her husband, and they frequently played Ludo together. The family had previously lived as tenants in the Alwar victim's house, and there were existing links between the two families.

After the sexual assault in Alwar, Rahul travelled to Delhi, where the murder took place. Police stated that the motive behind the killing is still under investigation. Officials are currently examining whether resentment following his dismissal from his job may have played a role in the attack.

On the possible motive for the murder in Delhi, Joint Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said, “If you are asking about the motive behind the incident, he committed another crime, a similar offence, in Alwar just yesterday. It is possible that he possesses a criminal mindset of this nature, something that will be further confirmed through interrogation.

"Additionally, since he had been dismissed from this household, a sense of grudge or resentment could also be a contributing factor. However, all these details will only be confirmed once he undergoes a detailed interrogation, which has not yet taken place,” he added.