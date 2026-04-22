Month After Being Fired, Help Rapes, Kills IRS Officer's Daughter In Delhi

A 22-year-old woman, an IIT graduate and the daughter of a senior bureaucrat, was found dead at her home in southeast Delhi's East of Kailash area. Police said she was raped before being strangled to death with a phone charger.

She was alone at home at the time of the incident. There were no signs of forced entry.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old domestic help, Rahul, who had worked at the house and was dismissed over a month ago.

"Investigations revealed that he used to play online games and would borrow money from other servants in the vicinity, or from domestic staff working in nearby households, without ever repaying them. This is why he was fired," Joint Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

He was arrested from a hotel in the Dwarka area, where he had been hiding. He is being charged with rape, murder and robbery, police said.

Rahul was seen in CCTV footage leaving the victim's residence at 6:28 am, police said.

According to police, the woman was found by her family members inside the house under suspicious circumstances, after which the authorities were alerted.

The victim had completed her schooling at DPS RK Puram and later graduated from IIT Delhi. She was preparing for the UPSC examination.

She was also a dancer and had won several awards in dance competitions.

Her elder brother holds a senior position in a multinational company, and her mother is a doctor.

When police reached Rahul's residence in Alwar, they found that he had previously been involved in a sexual harassment case.

Police said the accused arrived in Delhi from Alwar the previous night and is suspected to have entered the house using a spare key.

Police said Rahul had been hired with a reference from a superintendent posted at the IRS officer's office.