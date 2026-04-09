Delivery Agent, New To Delhi, Dies After Fall From Flyover As Car Rams Bike

A 25-year-old food delivery agent's first week in the city met a tragic end on Thursday when he fell to his death from the Dabri flyover in west Delhi after a car allegedly hit his scooter, police said.

The car driver fled from the spot, they said.

A PCR call was received at 7:35 am informing that a man had fallen from the Dabri flyover on Pankha road and required immediate medical assistance.

A police team rushed to the spot and found a damaged scooter and a car on the flyover. The scooter rider sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests that the scooter rider lost control and fell off the flyover after being hit by the car," DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.

The man was later identified as Rajkumar (25), a native of Jharkhand's Godda district, who was working as a delivery executive with a food delivery platform in Delhi since last week.

Police said the car involved in the accident was registered in Delhi in the name of a man from Dabri. The driver fled after the incident.

"Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the driver. Police have registered a case under Sections 125 A (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS," the DCP said.

The body has been preserved in a mortuary for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, he added.

Rajkumar came to Delhi about a week ago and was living in Sagarpur with his roommate Mahavir, who had spoken to him shortly before the accident.

"He (Rajkumar) called me in the morning and asked me to come to our regular tea stall. About half an hour later, I tried calling him, but it went unanswered. The next call I received was from the police informing me about the accident," Mahavir said.

Rajkumar and Mahavir hailed from neighbouring villages in Jharkhand and had migrated together a few years ago in search of work.

"We first worked as security guards in Chennai before moving to Bengaluru. Just a week ago, we came to Delhi, and he joined a food delivery company," Mahavir said.

He added that Rajkumar's father, a farmer, is awaiting his son's body in his native village.

"I don't have the heart to face him. I had told him I would take care of Rajkumar," Mahavir said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)