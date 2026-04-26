Delhi Cop Fires At Delivery Agent, Bullet Pierces And Kills Him, Hits Another

A constable shot and killed a food delivery agent and injured his companion following a verbal altercation in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Dwarka's Jafarpur Kalan area. Police said Rupesh, a daily wage labourer, was hosting a party to celebrate the second birthday of his son, with around 20 people attending the event. After the cake-cutting ceremony, the attendees began gradually dispersing and heading home.

Around 2.00 am, while some individuals were waiting for cabs, six others remained standing nearby, seated on two-wheelers and engaging in conversation. This is when the accused, Neeraj, a tenant residing about 50 metres away, approached the group and initiated an argument over a trivial matter.

During an alleged heated exchange, Neeraj suddenly fired a shot at Pandav Kumar, a food delivery agent, who was seated on a motorcycle, striking him in the chest. The bullet passed through Pandav's body and subsequently struck Krishna, who was seated behind him, in the abdomen.

Both the injured men were immediately rushed to a local hospital, where Pandav was pronounced dead, while Krishna is currently undergoing treatment.

The police have identified the accused as Neeraj, a head constable serving in the Special Cell Unit of the Delhi Police and a native of Rohtak, Haryana. He had been living alone in Ravta village for the past 15 years.

The police have registered a case, and raids are currently being conducted to arrest the accused.

