"<i>Agar Didi Paise De Deti</i>...": Teen On Why He Killed IRS Officer's Daughter

Rahul Meena, a 19-year-old accused of killing and raping his former employer's daughter in Delhi, maintains that he did not intend to murder anyone. The teenager has claimed that he had sneaked into a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer's house in South Delhi's upscale Kailash Hills to get money.

During interrogation, Meena said: "Agar didi paise de deti to aisa nahi hota (If sister had given the money, this would not have happened)." The teenager, a former house help, repeatedly said "it just happened."

Alwar To Delhi, 2 Rapes And 1 Murder

Rahul Meena worked at the IRS officer's house at a salary of Rs 20,000 along with bonuses for eight months before he was asked to leave owing to his habit of borrowing money from domestic workers in the neighbourhood and goods from shopkeepers.

On Tuesday evening, he had gone to attend a wedding with a friend he would play Ludo with in Alwar. Later that night, he returned to the village alone, went to the same friend's house, allegedly sexually assaulted his wife, and stole a mobile phone.

To avoid suspicion and prevent being traced, he sold three mobile phones - his own and those belonging to his family members - and hired a cab to Delhi for Rs 6,000. A part of the money was used for online betting.

Upon reaching Delhi, he reportedly left without paying the driver and walked to his ex-employer's house, where he allegedly sexually assaulted and killed the 22-year-old daughter of the IRS officer.

The plan, he says, was to carry out a robbery in Delhi and bring the money back home to Alwar.

Meena, who was familiar with the layout of the house and the family's morning routine, used a spare key to access the house and went straight to the rooftop study.

The victim, an IIT graduate, was preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam when Meena stepped into the study. When questioned about his presence, Meena claimed: "Aunty ne bulaya tha kaam se (Aunty called me for some work)."

Meena then demanded money. Her refusal led to a heated argument between the two, which soon turned violent. The woman was struck with a lamp, resulting in injuries across her face and body, and she was strangled with a mobile charging cable.

The accused then allegedly raped the woman while she was unconscious. He then dragged her down the stairs to a room where the locker was kept. Meena tried to open the locker by pressing the woman's blood-stained finger against a biometric scanner, but failed.

According to the police sources, the woman had probably died by then, which may be why the biometric scanner did not recognise her thumb impression.

He broke the locker using a screwdriver, stole cash and jewellery, changed his blood-stained pants and shoes, and fled.

CCTV Footage Of Suspect | Month After Being Fired, Help Rapes, Kills IRS Officer's Daughter In Delhi https://t.co/0ZzThTWZ7R pic.twitter.com/JIakc80ZPm — NDTV (@ndtv) April 22, 2026

"Made A Mistake": Ex-Help In Court

"Mujhse apradh ho gaya... Galti ho gayi (I committed a crime, a mistake)," the teen domestic help said before Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakaran, who allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking four days of custodial interrogation.

According to police sources, Meena shows no signs of remorse. He has exhibited little regret and has repeatedly changed his statement, the source added. He has maintained a composed and calm demeanor throughout the investigation so far.

When asked why he hit the woman, Meena said, "I came with the intent of stealing money and jewellery. But didi started shouting, resisting, and stopping me. I hit her with a lamp and she fell unconscious."

He repeatedly said: "Main maarna nahi chahta tha par ho gaya (I didn't want to kill her, but it just happened."

When asked if he was scared of what he did, Meena reiterated that he came with the intent of taking money. "I wanted money anyhow," the accused said, as per the sources.

Investigators also tried to question the accused on moral grounds, considering he had worked for the family for nearly eight months. "Wo log to mere liye bhagwan the. Bahut ache the dono. Lekin mujhe paisa chahiye tha (They were like gods to me. Both were very good. But I wanted money)," the teen said.

The teen accused said he was aware he would be caught for stealing money but he still went ahead because he wanted the money to reach his family.

Also Read | Strangled, Raped, Robbed: Hour-Long Horror Inside IRS Officer's Home

Investigators, however, believe that Meena had come with the intention to rape, since he is suspected of raping another woman in Alwar hours before he committed the heinous crime in Delhi.

Police To Conduct Psycho Analysis

According to the sources, the Delhi Police is likely to conduct a psycho-analysis of the accused. This will be done to evaluate his mental state, behavioural patterns, and possible motives behind the crime.

His unusual calmness and lack of remorse during interrogation are what triggered police to consider the analysis.

The analysis will assess aggression levels, emotional responses and traits linked to conditions such as Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD).

What Autopsy Report Revealed

The autopsy, conducted at AIIMS Delhi, has confirmed that the girl died due to strangulation. The report reveals multiple injuries on the victim's body, including bruises on her arms, hands, legs and face, and a fracture of the nasal bone.

Doctors also found bleeding in the neck muscles and fractures in parts of the thyroid cartilage. These findings point to death due to asphyxia caused by strangulation. All internal organs were reported to be congested.

Several samples have been preserved for further forensic testing. These include viscera, nail scrapings, blood samples, and swabs to confirm sexual assault.