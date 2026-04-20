Diaphragmatic Breathing: What Is It And How It Helps To Calm Your Anxiety?

Anxiety has become a common challenge for many people in today's face-paced world. From work stress to daily worries, and overwhelming thoughts, feeling anxious can impact your peace and focus. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), anxiety disorders affect 359 million people across the world. While the condition is highly prevalent, there are simple ways that can help you calm the anxiety. Diaphragmatic breathing, also known as belly breathing, is a natural way that can help ease these feelings. This method focuses on deep, intentional breaths to activate your parasympathetic nervous system, which counters the 'fight or flight' mode triggered by anxiety.

Diaphragmatic breathing uses the diaphragm, which is a dome-shaped muscle at the base of your lungs, to draw in more air and help in better oxygen exchange. This technique encourages slow, deep inhales that expand your belly, filling your lungs completely. Regular practice can lower heart rate, reduce muscle tension, and quiet a racing mind. Studies from the American Psychological Association show it effectively manages anxiety symptoms. Read on to know

What Exactly Is Diaphragmatic Breathing?

Diaphragmatic breathing shifts your breath from the chest to the diaphragm. When you inhale deeply, your belly rises as the diaphragm contracts and moves downward, creating space for your lungs to expand fully. This contrasts with everyday shallow breathing, where only the upper chest moves, limiting oxygen intake.

Key muscle involved: The diaphragm, located below your lungs, acts like a piston to pull air in deeply.

The diaphragm, located below your lungs, acts like a piston to pull air in deeply. Primary benefit for breath: This breathing technique increases lung capacity by up to 50%, delivering more oxygen to your brain and body.

This breathing technique increases lung capacity by up to 50%, delivering more oxygen to your brain and body. When to notice it: Your hand on your belly should rise on inhale and fall on exhale, no chest puffing needed.

This technique is rooted in ancient practices like pranayama in yoga, now backed by modern science for anxiety relief.

The Science: How It Calms Anxiety

Anxiety stems from the sympathetic nervous system overdrive, speeding up your heart and tightening muscles. Diaphragmatic breathing flips this by stimulating the vagus nerve, which activates the parasympathetic "rest and digest" system. Research from Harvard Medical School shows it lowers blood pressure and cortisol within minutes.

Here's how it works:

Deep breaths increase oxygen flow, starving panic signals in the brain's amygdala.

Slow exhales regulate carbon dioxide, preventing dizziness from hyperventilation.

It promotes brain waves linked to calm.

Over time, it rewires your stress response, making you less reactive to triggers.

Step-by-Step Guide To Practice It

1. Choose a comfortable position

Lie on your back, sit erect in a chair, or stand tall with relaxed shoulders. Beginners usually find lying down the easiest because gravity helps the diaphragm move freely.

2. Place your hands correctly

Put one hand on your upper chest and the other just below your rib cage on your belly. The chest hand should stay still and the belly hand should move with each breath.

3. Inhale slowly through the nose

Breathe in gently through your nose over 4-5 seconds, letting your belly rise and push your lower hand upward. Keep your chest relaxed and avoid lifting your shoulders.

4. Exhale slowly through the mouth

Purse your lips slightly and exhale through your mouth for about 6-8 seconds, drawing your belly inward and letting your hand fall. Keep your chest as still as possible and the focus should be on the belly movement.

5. Repeat and pace yourself

Continue for 5-10 minutes, aiming for 6-10 breaths per minute. If you feel lightheaded, shorten the inhale-exhale ratio and rest briefly.

6. Practice daily and build habit

Practice 2-3 times daily, ideally in the morning and before bed. Gradually transfer this into everyday breathing.

Everyday Benefits Beyond Anxiety

This breathing isn't just for panic moments, it improves your overall health and well-being.

Better sleep: Slows racing thoughts at night, improving insomnia linked to anxiety.

Slows racing thoughts at night, improving insomnia linked to anxiety. Improved focus: More oxygen helps sharpen concentration during work or study.

More oxygen helps sharpen concentration during work or study. Pain relief: Eases tension headaches and digestive issues by relaxing the core.

Eases tension headaches and digestive issues by relaxing the core. Heart health: Lowers blood pressure, reducing long-term stress risks.

Lowers blood pressure, reducing long-term stress risks. Boosts mood: Releases endorphins, acting like a natural antidepressant.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.