Stressed Out? The Ancient Japanese Secret Of 'Shinrin-Yoku' Can Help Regulate Your Nervous System

The nervous system, also known as the body's primary command, control and communication network, comprises the brain, spinal cord and nerves. It regulates bodily functions by transmitting electrical signals between the brain and the body, controlling voluntary movement, perception, thought, memory and autonomic functions such as breathing, heart rate and digestion, among others.

Additionally, the nervous system prepares the body for stress or situations like "fight or flight". Hence, the need of the hour is to regulate your nervous system. But are you tired of commonly suggested techniques like deep breathing, grounding exercises, physical movement, consistent sleep, building social connections and reducing caffeine for long-term balance? Worry not! Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares insights into a Japanese method that can help regulate the nervous system.

In an Instagram video, she highlights how the Japanese have followed this traditional method for regulating the nervous system for years. Unveiling the same, she says, “This practice is known as Shirin-yoku, which means forest bathing, where they immerse themselves around the greens and the forest.”

Shinrin-yoku is a practice of therapeutic, mindful immersion in nature to improve mental and physical health. Rather than focusing on activities like hiking or exercising, it emphasises lowering stress, improving mood and boosting immune function by engaging all five senses in a forest environment, according to a report by PubMed Central.

Developed in Japan in the 1980s as preventive healthcare to counter technological stress and urban living, Shinrin-yoku involves focusing on:

Sights - Greens and light

Greens and light Sounds - Birds and breeze

Birds and breeze Smells - Pine trees, earth, and other calming elements of the forest

Noting its scientific benefits, Deepsikha Jain says, “This can actually help regulate their nervous system, make them feel much calmer. It actually improves gut mortality because of the better brain and gut axis and can help them actually sleep better by fixing their circadian rhythm.”

Practising this Japanese method to regulate the nervous system can help relieve stress and improve overall mental health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.