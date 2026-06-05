For decades, women diagnosed with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, a particularly aggressive form of the disease that no longer responds to standard platinum-based chemotherapy, have had limited treatment options and poor survival prospects. Now, a targeted therapy called mirvetuximab soravtansine is changing that narrative. The drug, marketed as Elahere, has been hailed by cancer specialists as one of the most significant advances in ovarian cancer treatment in more than 20 years.

The excitement follows results from the landmark Phase III MIRASOL trial, which showed that the treatment not only extended survival but also improved patients' quality of life compared with conventional chemotherapy. The findings have prompted health authorities in several countries, including England's National Health Service (NHS), to approve access to the therapy for eligible patients.

Unlike traditional chemotherapy, which attacks both healthy and cancerous cells, mirvetuximab soravtansine is designed to specifically target ovarian cancer cells carrying a protein called folate receptor-alpha (FRa). Experts believe this precision approach could represent a major shift in the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, offering patients more time and better quality of life.

What Is Mirvetuximab Soravtansine?

Mirvetuximab soravtansine belongs to a class of medicines known as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). These therapies combine the precision of targeted antibodies with the cancer-killing power of chemotherapy.

The drug works by identifying and attaching to folate receptor-alpha, a protein found in high amounts on the surface of many ovarian cancer cells. Once attached, it delivers a potent anti-cancer payload directly into the tumour cell, helping destroy it while limiting damage to healthy tissues.

The treatment is intended for women with FRa-positive epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer whose disease has become resistant to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Why Is Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer So Challenging?

Ovarian cancer remains one of the deadliest gynaecological cancers worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is often diagnosed at an advanced stage because symptoms can be vague and easily overlooked.

Patients whose cancers stop responding to platinum-based chemotherapy face particularly poor outcomes. Historically, treatment options after chemotherapy failure have offered only modest benefits, with low response rates and considerable side effects.

This is where mirvetuximab soravtansine has generated unprecedented optimism among oncologists.

What Did The MIRASOL Trial Find?

The pivotal Phase III MIRASOL trial enrolled more than 450 women with FRa-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and compared mirvetuximab soravtansine with standard chemotherapy. The results were striking.

Researchers reported that patients receiving mirvetuximab soravtansine experienced:

Longer overall survival: Median survival reached approximately 16.5 months compared with about 12.8 months for chemotherapy.

Median survival reached approximately 16.5 months compared with about 12.8 months for chemotherapy. Longer progression-free survival: The treatment delayed disease progression for around 5.6 months versus roughly 4 months with chemotherapy.

The treatment delayed disease progression for around 5.6 months versus roughly 4 months with chemotherapy. Higher tumour response rates: Significantly more patients experienced tumour shrinkage.

Significantly more patients experienced tumour shrinkage. Reduced risk of death: The drug lowered the risk of death by about one-third compared with chemotherapy.

These results led regulators and cancer experts to describe the therapy as practice-changing.

Better Quality Of Life Matters Too

For patients with advanced cancer, living longer is only part of the equation. Maintaining independence, reducing symptoms and preserving daily functioning are equally important.

Patient-reported outcomes from the MIRASOL study showed that women receiving mirvetuximab soravtansine generally reported better quality of life compared with those receiving chemotherapy. Researchers found improvements across several measures, including physical well-being and symptom burden. Importantly, patients were able to achieve these benefits while experiencing fewer severe treatment-related side effects.

NHS England has described the therapy as offering women "precious extra time" with their families while helping them maintain a better quality of life during treatment.

Are There Side Effects?

Like all cancer therapies, mirvetuximab soravtansine is associated with side effects. However, studies suggest that severe side effects occur less frequently than with traditional chemotherapy.

The most commonly reported adverse effects include nausea, fatigue, blurred vision and eye-related complications such as keratopathy. Because of these ocular risks, patients receiving the drug require regular eye examinations during treatment. Despite these concerns, investigators have consistently reported a more favourable overall tolerability profile compared with standard chemotherapy.

What Could This Mean For Patients In India?

The development is particularly relevant for India, where ovarian cancer remains a significant public health challenge. Although access, regulatory approvals and affordability questions remain, the success of mirvetuximab soravtansine highlights the growing importance of precision medicine in cancer care.

Experts say broader adoption of molecular testing will be essential because only patients whose tumours express high levels of folate receptor-alpha are likely to benefit from the treatment. As targeted therapies become increasingly common, identifying the right patients through biomarker testing will play a larger role in cancer treatment decisions.

The success of mirvetuximab soravtansine may also pave the way for similar antibody-drug conjugates and personalised therapies across other hard-to-treat cancers.

For years, women with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer have faced limited options and poor outcomes. Mirvetuximab soravtansine is changing expectations by delivering a rare combination of benefits: longer survival, delayed disease progression, improved tumour response rates and better quality of life.

While it is not a cure, experts believe it represents one of the most important advances in ovarian cancer treatment in decades. As more countries adopt the therapy and additional research explores its use earlier in the disease course, the drug could help redefine how advanced ovarian cancer is treated in the years ahead.

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