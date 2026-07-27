A persistent mouth ulcer, a sore throat that refuses to go away, or a change in your voice may seem like minor health issues at first. Many people dismiss these symptoms as infections, allergies or the effects of smoking. But if they linger for weeks, they could signal something more serious: head and neck cancer.

Head and neck cancers comprise a group of cancers that develop in the mouth, throat, voice box (larynx), nose, sinuses, salivary glands and surrounding structures. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), cancers of the lip and oral cavity are among the most common cancers in India, largely because of tobacco use, smokeless tobacco, betel nut (areca nut) chewing and alcohol consumption. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection has also emerged as an important cause of certain throat cancers.

The good news is that many head and neck cancers are treatable when detected early. The challenge, however, is recognising the warning signs before the disease advances.

According to Dr Malay Nandy, Senior Director & Head - Medical Oncology at ShardaCare-HealthCity, people should never ignore oral or throat symptoms that persist beyond two to three weeks, particularly if they fall into a high-risk group.

Many Early Symptoms Are Easy To Miss

Unlike some cancers that remain silent until they are advanced, head and neck cancers often produce symptoms early. The problem is that these signs are frequently mistaken for common infections or dental problems.

"Any persistent oral or throat symptom lasting more than two to three weeks, especially a non-healing ulcer, neck lump, hoarseness or difficulty swallowing, should be evaluated by a healthcare professional. Early diagnosis significantly improves treatment outcomes and survival," says Dr Nandy.

The exact symptoms depend on where the cancer develops.

Warning Signs Of Oral Cancer

The oral cavity, which includes the lips, tongue, gums, cheeks and floor of the mouth, is one of the most common sites for head and neck cancer in India.

Dr Nandy says warning signs include:

A mouth ulcer or sore that does not heal within two weeks

White patches (leukoplakia)

Red patches (erythroplakia)

Painful or painless swelling inside the mouth

Loose teeth without an obvious dental cause

Dentures that suddenly stop fitting properly

Difficulty chewing or moving the tongue

The WHO notes that tobacco and areca nut use are among the strongest risk factors for oral cancer.

Persistent Sore Throat Or Difficulty Swallowing? Don't Ignore It

Tumours affecting the throat (oropharynx) or lower throat (hypopharynx) may initially resemble a stubborn throat infection.

According to Dr Nandy, symptoms may include:

Persistent sore throat

Pain while swallowing

Difficulty swallowing that gradually worsens

One-sided throat pain

Ear pain without an ear infection

Enlarged tonsil

Persistent swelling in the neck

"Persistent sore throat or difficulty swallowing should not simply be attributed to seasonal infections if symptoms continue beyond a few weeks," he advises. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) also lists difficulty swallowing and persistent throat discomfort among the warning signs of head and neck cancers.

A Hoarse Voice That Lasts More Than Three Weeks Needs Evaluation

Not every hoarse voice is cancer, but persistent voice changes deserve attention.

Dr Nandy recommends consulting a doctor if you experience:

Hoarseness lasting more than three weeks

A chronic cough

Noisy breathing

Difficulty breathing

These symptoms may indicate problems involving the larynx, commonly known as the voice box. Early-stage laryngeal cancers often present with voice changes before causing more serious symptoms.

Don't Ignore A Neck Lump

A painless lump in the neck is one of the most important warning signs of head and neck cancer. "A neck lump that persists for more than two to three weeks should always be medically evaluated,"says Dr Nandy. Such lumps may represent enlarged lymph nodes caused by cancer spreading from the mouth, throat or nearby structures.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) notes that persistent neck masses in adults should never be assumed to be benign until appropriately assessed.

Other Symptoms That May Need Medical Attention

Depending on where the tumour develops, patients may also notice:

Nasopharyngeal symptoms

Persistent nasal blockage

Recurrent nosebleeds

Hearing loss in one ear

Recurrent ear infections on one side

Neck swelling

General symptoms

Persistent bad breath

Facial pain or numbness

Swelling of the face

Unexplained weight loss

Loss of appetite

Fatigue, particularly in advanced disease

Dr Nandy says difficulty breathing or swallowing requires urgent medical evaluation, as these symptoms may indicate advanced airway involvement.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

Although head and neck cancers can occur in anyone, certain groups are at significantly higher risk.

According to Dr Nandy, these include:

Tobacco smokers

Smokeless tobacco users

Betel nut (areca nut) chewers

Heavy alcohol consumers

Individuals with HPV infection or HPV-associated risk factors

People previously treated for head and neck cancer

Patients with oral potentially malignant disorders such as:

Leukoplakia

Erythroplakia

Oral submucous fibrosis

The IARC classifies both smokeless tobacco and areca nut as Group 1 carcinogens, meaning there is sufficient evidence that they cause cancer in humans.

Why Early Diagnosis Makes A Difference

Head and neck cancers detected at an early stage are often easier to treat and are associated with better outcomes.

Evaluation may include:

A detailed oral examination

Flexible endoscopy

Imaging tests

Biopsy of suspicious lesions

"Early diagnosis significantly improves treatment outcomes and survival," Dr Nandy emphasises. Delaying medical consultation because symptoms seem "minor" can allow the disease to progress to more advanced stages.

Many of the early symptoms of head and neck cancer, including mouth ulcers, sore throats and hoarseness, can resemble common illnesses. However, persistence is the key warning sign. As Dr Malay Nandy explains, symptoms lasting longer than two to three weeks, particularly a non-healing mouth ulcer, persistent neck lump, hoarseness or difficulty swallowing, should never be ignored. Early medical evaluation can lead to earlier diagnosis, more treatment options and significantly better outcomes. For people who use tobacco or betel nut, drink heavily or have other risk factors, remaining vigilant about these warning signs is especially important.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.