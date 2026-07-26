Many people add Vitamin C supplements to their daily routine hoping for better skin, stronger immunity or even faster hair growth. Social media has also played a big role in making high-dose Vitamin C look like a must-have. But just because a supplement is popular online does not mean taking more of it will give better results. Like most nutrients, Vitamin C also works best when taken in the right amount. Going overboard may not offer extra benefits and, in some cases, it can even cause unwanted side effects.

Nutritionist Warns About Consuming Too Much Vitamin C

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal speaks about this in an Instagram post, warning people against blindly following health advice on social media. In her video, she called out the trend of people taking 1,500 mg of Vitamin C every single day without understanding whether they actually need it.

She explains that "more Vitamin C does not mean you will grow more." According to her, the body can absorb only a limited amount of Vitamin C at one time. The excess does not get stored for extra benefits. Instead, it is broken down and may be converted into oxalates.

Why does this matter? Agarwal points out that high oxalate levels can increase the risk of kidney stone formation, especially in people who are already prone to developing them.

She also highlights that taking high doses of Vitamin C every day may upset the digestive system. Some possible side effects include:

Acidity

Nausea

Diarrhoea

Stomach cramps

Her message is simple. Supplements should not be treated like beauty products or viral wellness trends. They are meant to fill nutritional gaps when needed, not to be taken in large amounts just because someone on the internet recommends them.

In the caption of her post, Agarwal reminds followers that taking 1,500 mg of Vitamin C daily will not make the skin glow more. She adds that while the body uses the Vitamin C it needs, the excess may increase oxalate levels in susceptible people and may also irritate the gut.

She ends the post with an important reminder: "Supplements aren't a 'more is better' game. Your body needs the right dose, not random recommendations." It is always a good idea to speak to a doctor or a qualified nutritionist before starting any supplement, especially in high doses.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.