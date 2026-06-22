Vitamin C is well-known to boost immune function, improve skin health and enhance iron absorption in the body. A recent study has highlighted that vitamin C can also benefit your brain health. Researchers at Hirosaki University in Japan examined the relationship between vitamin C levels in a person's blood and brain activity. The study published in the journal PLOS One uncovered a clear, measurable link between low vitamin C levels and physical signs of a less well-preserved, faster-ageing brain.

The human brain changes with age, however, some brains age healthier than others. Some parts can shrink (called atrophy), and the way different areas of the brain talk to each other can slow down or weaken. However, most previous studies only looked at how much vitamin C people ate.

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that protects brain cells from damage. For this study, the researchers measured the actual amount of vitamin C in the participants' blood and took high-resolution MRI brain scans of 2,044 adults over the age of 64.

They wanted to see if people with higher vitamin C levels in their blood had healthier, larger brains and better-connected brain pathways, even after accounting for other factors like age, gender, medical history (like high blood pressure or diabetes), and lifestyle habits (like smoking and exercise).

The study revealed the following:

The researchers found a clear link between higher blood levels of vitamin C and a higher volume of grey matter in the brain. Grey matter is the part of the brain packed with neuronal cell bodies that handles processing information, memory, and decision-making. Participants with lower levels of vitamin C in their blood tended to have less grey matter volume.

Low vitamin C was tied to weaker connections within the Default Mode Network (DMN), a vital brain communicator. This network is highly active when your brain is at rest, daydreaming, or retrieving memories, and it is usually one of the first networks to degrade in diseases like Alzheimer's. The MRI scans showed that individuals with higher vitamin C levels had significantly stronger, better-structured connections within this network.

The positive connection between vitamin C, grey matter, and brain networking remained true even when factoring in health risks. Whether a participant had high blood pressure, diabetes, smoked, or didn't exercise, having higher vitamin C levels was still independently tied to a healthier brain.

The researchers found that vitamin C has a small effect on brain health. However, its protective benefits for the brain are similar in strength to the harm caused by major risk factors, such as high blood pressure and high blood sugar, on brain decline. Additionally, other lifestyle factors like high blood pressure, exercise habits, smoking, sleep quality, and overall diet also play huge roles in how your brain ages.

This research strongly suggests that everyday nutritional habits matter immensely. Keeping your vitamin C at a healthy level through a balanced diet might be a simple, highly effective way to protect the brain's physical structure as you grow older.

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