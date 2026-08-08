A quick bite or a sugary option may seem convenient for breakfast, but what you eat at the start of the day also forms part of your dietary habits. This becomes even more important when it comes to liver health. Besides, sometimes people in rush also miss their breakfast. That doesn't help either.

Making more balanced breakfast choices can be a simple way to support a healthier routine.

Dr Saurabh Sethi has revealed seven breakfast options that may be worth adding to your morning menu. This is of significance if you happen to have a fatty liver. He recommends choosing nutrient-rich foods high in fibre and protein while limiting added sugar and highly processed ingredients.

Best Breakfasts For Fatty Liver

1. Chia pudding with nuts and berries

"Make it the night before for a quick grab-and-go breakfast," he says. Chia seeds offer fibre and omega-3 fats, berries provide antioxidants and nuts add healthy fats. The meal helps reduce liver fat, lowers inflammation and keeps your blood sugar stable.

2. Plain Greek yoghurt or dahi with blueberries and nuts

This combination leverages the gut-liver axis to reduce hepatic fat accumulation, improve insulin sensitivity and lower liver enzymes.

"Choose plain, unsweetened yoghurt," the doctor recommends.

3. Oatmeal with whey protein and berries

Oats are packed with a unique soluble fibre that actively reduces fat accumulation. Protein prevents muscle wasting, boosts metabolism and stabilises blood sugar to stop the liver from turning excess glucose into fat. "Use organic rolled or steel-cut oats instead of instant flavoured packets," Saurabh adds.

4. Veggie omelette

This breakfast is a favourite as it contains virtually zero carbohydrates, which completely prevents the insulin spikes that force the liver to store fat. Pair it with mint chutney or yoghurt. Make it with eggs, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Cook in avocado oil or mustard oil.

5. Moong dal chilla

The savoury mung bean pancake is an exceptional, plant-based, gluten-free breakfast for reversing fatty liver. High in plant protein and fibre. Pair it with mint chutney or yoghurt.

6. Avocado on 100% whole grain or sprouted bread

This meal pairs healthy fats with complex fibres, making it an excellent weapon against insulin resistance and liver inflammation

7. Tofu scramble with veggies

Scrambling tofu with sulfur-rich veggies like onions and leafy greens gives your body the building blocks to create the master liver antioxidant, while keeping the meal low in calories to support weight loss. Add turmeric and black pepper for anti-inflammatory benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.