You may breathe normally through your nose during the day, only to find it blocked when you get into bed. Night-time nasal congestion can be uncomfortable, disturb sleep and leave you waking up with a dry mouth or irritated throat. While a blocked nose is commonly linked to a cold or infection, it can also happen because of allergies, changes in mucous production and the position in which you sleep. According to Dr Subrata Das, Lead Consultant and HOD - Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, several physiological changes that occur at night can make nasal stuffiness more noticeable.

When you lie down, gravity changes how mucous and other secretions drain from the nose. At the same time, hormones involved in controlling inflammation, including cortisol, are naturally lower at night, which can allow inflammation to become more prominent. People who are sensitive to dust, dust mites or mold may also experience stronger symptoms at night, particularly if these allergens are present in the bedroom. Increased mucous production and changes in the nervous system can further contribute to a blocked nose.

Why Does Your Nose Get Blocked At Night?

One of the simplest reasons for night-time congestion is your sleeping position. When you are upright during the day, gravity helps nasal secretions drain more easily. But when you lie down, mucous can accumulate in the nasal passages, making it harder to breathe freely.

Dr Das explains that changes in hormones and inflammation at night can also play a role. Cortisol, which has anti-inflammatory effects, is naturally lower during the night. As a result, inflammation in the nasal passages may become more noticeable in people who are already prone to congestion.

The nervous system also influences the nose. Changes in the activity of the sympathetic nerves can affect the blood vessels and mucous-producing tissues inside the nose. This may increase mucous production and contribute to stuffiness while you sleep.

Could Allergies Be The Reason?

If your nose gets blocked mainly after you go to bed, allergies could be one possible explanation. Common indoor allergens include dust, dust mites and mould. These can be present in mattresses, pillows, carpets, curtains and bedding, as well as damp areas of the home. For people who are sensitive to these allergens, spending several hours in the bedroom can increase exposure and trigger nasal inflammation. This can cause symptoms such as a blocked or runny nose, sneezing and itching.

Mold or fungus growing on damp walls can also contribute to allergy symptoms. Therefore, keeping the bedroom clean and checking for dampness or visible mold can be important, particularly if congestion repeatedly occurs at night.

Can Acid Reflux Cause A Blocked Nose?

Acid reflux is another possible contributor. When you are upright, gravity helps keep stomach contents down. However, lying down after eating can make it easier for stomach acid to move upwards into the throat.

This may cause throat irritation and, in some people, contribute to nasal symptoms or a feeling of nasal blockage. If night-time congestion occurs along with heartburn, sour taste, frequent throat clearing or morning throat irritation, reflux may be worth discussing with a doctor.

How Can You Prevent Night-Time Nasal Congestion?

The solution depends on the cause. People who frequently experience allergy-related congestion should consult a doctor. Depending on the symptoms, a doctor may recommend preventive nasal sprays or other treatment to control inflammation and reduce mucous production.

Reducing exposure to known allergens is also important. If dust triggers your symptoms, keep bedding and sleeping areas clean and reduce dust accumulation as much as possible. If there is mold or fungus on the walls, it should be properly cleaned and the underlying dampness should be addressed.

What Should You Do In The Morning?

If you wake up with a blocked nose, gentle nasal cleaning can help clear accumulated mucous. Dr Das recommends cleaning the nose with normal-temperature tap water. The water can be used to rinse one nostril and allow it to drain through the other, helping clear nasal secretions.

If you also have throat irritation, gargling with salt water in the morning may provide relief. However, persistent or severe symptoms should not be managed only with home remedies.

Oral hygiene is another factor that should not be overlooked. Dental problems such as cavities and infections can increase the risk of oral infections and may also be associated with nasal infections. Regular brushing, flossing and dental check-ups can therefore support overall oral and nasal health.

An occasional blocked nose is usually not a cause for concern. However, if your nose is blocked every night, repeatedly disturbs your sleep or is accompanied by frequent sneezing, facial pain, headaches, fever, breathing difficulty or persistent nasal discharge, it is better to consult a doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.