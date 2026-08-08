A congested metabolism may not always be easy to identify, especially when its signs are often mistaken for everyday fatigue or lifestyle issues. From persistent bloating and unexplained weight changes to low energy and digestive discomfort, certain changes in the body could indicate that your metabolism needs more attention.

In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains, “Your liver doesn't cry out in pain—it drops silent biological data points. When it gets congested from modern habits like heavy late-night dinners or a completely sedentary routine, its filtration capacity drops.”

She also highlights five warning signs that may point towards a congested metabolism and explains why they shouldn't be ignored:

1. Waking Up Exhausted At 3 AM

The nutritionist reveals that the liver carries out its deepest filtration work between 1 AM and 3 AM. “Waking up at this exact time means toxins are overloading your cycle,” she explains.

2. Severe Bloating After Eating Fats

“A sluggish liver cannot produce enough bile to break down healthy fats or oil,” she explains, adding that this causes food to ferment, which leads to heavy upper-stomach distension.

3. Metallic Taste or White-Coated Tongue

Another common symptom of a congested metabolism that most people ignore is white buildup on the tongue. According to the nutritionist, a buildup of unfiltered waste products alters the saliva composition overnight. “It signals a backup of digestive heat and a slow metabolic fire,” she explains.

4. Stubborn Belly Fat

The nutritionist explains that when the liver is congested, it stops burning fat and starts storing it instead. “This triggers localised visceral accumulation around your waistline,” she shares.

5. Hormonal Breakouts Along Jawline

In the post, she explains that the liver is responsible for breaking down and flushing out excess estrogen and if it fails, hormones recirculate and cause cystic adult acne.

In order to heal, the nutritionist recommends skipping late-night dinners and maintaining a clean 12-hour overnight fast as well as hitting 150 minutes of weekly exercise. She also advises adding wheatgrass, microgreens, amla, beetroot and cruciferous vegetables to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.