For decades, the story of cancer treatment has been largely one of escalation. Larger operations. More potent chemotherapy. Stronger drug cocktails. These advances have certainly saved millions of lives and remain central to modern oncology. But the next chapter in cancer care will not be written by how aggressively we attack a tumour. It will be defined by how smartly we understand the disease, how accurately we choose the treatment, and how early we put the patient on the most appropriate pathway.

This distinction is particularly important for India. The International Agency for Research on Cancer said the country had more than 1.4 million new cases of cancer and more than 900,000 cancer deaths in 2022. These figures should increase as the population ages, diagnostic capabilities improve, and lifestyle-related risks continue to change. But it's not just incidence that's the issue for India's cancer burden. It is also reflected in delayed diagnoses, fragmented referral pathways, unequal access to specialist care and the immense financial burden borne by families.

Two patients may receive the same diagnosis but have biologically different diseases. Their tumours behave differently and respond unequally to treatment, and may be driven by different genetic changes. This knowledge has transformed oncology from a discipline focused on the organ in which cancer occurs to one increasingly driven by molecular biology, genetics and immune behaviour.

That is the principle of precision medicine. The goal is not to do more investigations but to get the right information that allows the right treatment for the right patient. DNA sequencing, molecular profiling, advanced pathology and sophisticated imaging are giving clinicians a level of detail about cancers that was unimaginable a generation ago.

A new direction in blood cancer care

The impact of precision medicine is especially apparent in blood cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Traditional therapies such as chemotherapy, targeted medicines, monoclonal antibodies and stem-cell transplantation remain a vital part. But the hardest part is often when the disease relapses or becomes resistant.

Often recurrent cancer is not the same disease that was treated in the first place. Cancer cells adapt, acquiring new mutations and sometimes shedding the very biological targets previous therapies were designed to attack. "Simply intensifying treatment at this stage may not improve outcomes. Instead, clinicians need to be able to see what has changed within the disease and to define new therapeutic opportunities.

Innovation is More Than Technology

Scientific advances have led to therapies that work with the body's own immune system, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and advanced cellular therapies such as CAR-T cell therapy. These approaches have yielded results that were previously difficult to obtain in selected patients with relapsed or refractory haematologic malignancies.

But no advanced therapies are stand-alone solutions. These require careful patient selection, special laboratories, multidisciplinary expertise and careful monitoring for potentially serious complications. A breakthrough treatment is only as good as the healthcare ecosystem that enables it to be delivered. The ingredients for success are still all equally important: quality pathology, reliable molecular diagnostics, experienced clinicians, trained nursing teams and coordinated supportive care.

Access is India's Big Challenge

India has shown it can make a meaningful contribution to global cancer innovation. The arrival of the country's first homegrown CAR-T therapy was an important scientific milestone, and a reminder that newer treatments need not be the sole preserve of richer nations.

But affordability remains a barrier to access. Patients not only pay for the therapy itself, but also often incur considerable costs for diagnostics, travel, accommodation, repeated hospital visits, supportive treatment and loss of income. Even when good treatment is available, financial toxicity can be yet another disease for families to contend with. So the real test of innovation's success isn't just scientific achievement, it's whether eligible patients can get through treatment without being bankrupted.

Importance of Early Referral

Timing is often underappreciated in oncology. "Many patients only reach specialist centres after many treatments have failed. At that point the burden of disease may be heavier, the organs more compromised and the options for treatment much more limited.

Early specialist assessment does not imply that all patients need the latest or most expensive therapy. Instead, it enables clinicians to sequence treatments in a logical order, do critical molecular testing when needed and to intervene when patients are still medically well enough to benefit from advanced treatments. In complex cancer care, even the most effective treatment can lose its value if it is used too late.

Measuring Real Progress

India has world-class clinical expertise, growing scientific capability and a growing research ecosystem. But the country's future leadership in oncology will not be judged by the number of advanced technologies introduced or laboratories opened. It will be measured by whether patients, wherever they live, are diagnosed in time, referred appropriately, treated with evidence-based medicine and protected from financial hardship.

The future of cancer medicine will certainly be more personal and more technology-driven. But the greatest achievement of it will be not just to find new therapies. "It will be getting scientific progress to the patient who needs it, at the time that it can make the biggest difference." That's the breakthrough that will truly transform cancer care.

(By Dr Prashant Mehta, Program Lead & Senior Consultant, Comprehensive Cancer Care, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.