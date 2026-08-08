Fatty liver disease, also known as Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), is becoming increasingly common and affects nearly one in three adults. It is closely linked to obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol and a sedentary lifestyle. A common question among patients is whether something as simple as walking can help reverse fatty liver. According to Dr Ramesh Garg, Senior Director & HOD, Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, the answer is yes, but walking works best when it is part of an overall healthy lifestyle.

Regular brisk walking can improve the way the body uses insulin, help burn excess fat, reduce inflammation and support better blood sugar and cholesterol levels. These changes can directly address several factors that contribute to fatty liver. Research suggests that 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week, such as brisk walking for 30-45 minutes on most days, can significantly reduce fat stored in the liver. Importantly, exercise may improve liver health even before significant weight loss takes place.

How Does Walking Help Fatty Liver?

Walking is a moderate-intensity aerobic activity that can benefit people with fatty liver in several ways. When you walk regularly, your muscles use more glucose and energy, which can improve insulin sensitivity. Better insulin sensitivity helps the body regulate blood sugar and may reduce the amount of fat stored in the liver.

Brisk walking also increases energy expenditure, helping the body use stored fat over time. It can improve cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation, both of which are important for people with MASLD. Another advantage is that walking is accessible to most people. Unlike strenuous workouts, brisk walking can usually be started gradually and adjusted according to a person's fitness level.

How Much Should You Walk?

For better liver health, aim for 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity every week. This could mean brisk walking for around 30-45 minutes on most days. If you are currently inactive, you do not need to start with a long walk. Begin with shorter sessions and gradually increase the duration and pace. Even adding more movement to your daily routine, such as taking the stairs, walking during breaks or walking after meals, can contribute to your overall activity level. The goal is to make physical activity a regular habit rather than something done occasionally.

Can Walking Reverse Fatty Liver?

Walking can reduce liver fat and improve several metabolic factors linked to MASLD, but it should not be considered a standalone cure. The extent to which fatty liver improves depends on factors such as body weight, diet, blood sugar, cholesterol, physical activity and the stage of liver disease.

Weight reduction can provide additional benefits. Losing around 5% of body weight can reduce fat in the liver, while losing about 7-10% may improve liver inflammation and, in some people, help reverse early liver damage. It is important to note that exercise can benefit the liver even when weight loss is modest. This means people should not give up on physical activity even when there isn't much difference on the weighing scale.

Walking Alone May Not Be Enough

While walking is helpful, managing fatty liver requires a broader approach. A balanced diet should include plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and lean sources of protein. At the same time, it is important to limit sugary drinks, highly processed foods and foods high in saturated fat.

Strength training can also complement walking. Adding resistance exercises two to three times a week can help build muscle and improve the body's ability to use glucose. Good sleep and proper management of conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol are also important. All of these measures together can help address the metabolic problems that lead to fatty liver.

Does Fatty Liver Always Cause Symptoms?

One reason fatty liver can be overlooked is that it often causes no noticeable symptoms, particularly in its early stages. A person may have excess fat in the liver without feeling unwell. However, untreated fatty liver can sometimes lead to inflammation and liver damage. Over time, this may cause scarring, known as fibrosis, and eventually cirrhosis. Advanced liver disease can cause liver failure and can also increase the risk of liver cancer.

This is why early diagnosis and lifestyle changes are important, particularly for people who have obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol or other metabolic risk factors.

When Should You See A Doctor?

If you have been diagnosed with fatty liver, regular medical follow-up can help monitor your liver health and identify whether the condition is progressing. Your doctor may recommend blood tests, imaging or other assessments depending on your individual risk factors. People who have unexplained abnormal liver tests or metabolic conditions such as diabetes or obesity should also discuss their liver health with a doctor.

"The message is simple: every step counts. A daily brisk walk is a powerful investment in your liver health. Combined with healthy eating and regular medical follow-up, it can help prevent the progression of fatty liver and improve overall well-being," said Dr Garg.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.