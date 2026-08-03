Obesity is a major driver of chronic disease in India, as flagged by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Various types of obesity affect individuals and increase their risk of developing serious diseases that need attention. One such type of obesity is central obesity, which is concentrated around the belly. When fat is stored in excess around the stomach area, the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and metabolic disorders increases significantly. A sure-shot way to lose belly fat is exercising daily, but most people struggle to do so.

A new study published in the Nature Communications Journal suggests that a low amount of exercise could still deliver benefits by reducing belly fat. To understand exactly how this is possible, you need to look at the way belly fat can be reduced when controlled and persistent body movement is introduced into the daily routine.

What Did The New Study On Belly Fat Find?

Researchers of the study followed 315 adults who had central obesity for a period of 16 weeks. These participants were told to practise 75 minutes of brisk interval walking per week.

The study group was split into two groups, where one completed the 75-minute brisk walking session at once. While the other group distributed the same exercise over a week in three sessions.

Then both groups were measured, and the findings with regard to belly fat were analyzed.

Can One Weekly Walking Session Really Reduce Belly Fat?

According to the study's findings, groups' body fat showed a decrease after 75 minutes of brisk walking.

Another positive effect was measured: the fat percentage that needs to be controlled or reduced to reduce the risk of chronic illnesses.

Even the waist circumference, according to the weight and height of the participant, showed a decrease.

Brisk walking for 75 minutes showed improvement in heart health that could be minutes of the entire body.

Note: The study surprisingly found that people who exercised for 75 minutes either in one session or three sessions, the results were same.

Why Is Belly Fat More Dangerous Than Other Fat?

Belly fat is considered more dangerous than other types of fat, as it tends to affect organ functioning.

Belly fat that is visible has a direct and negative impact on building insulin sensitivity that tends to affect hunger and weight loss measures.

Excess amounts of belly fat are clinically proven to increase the risk of type-2 diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver, and even result in metabolic syndrome.

What Is Brisk Interval Walking?

The study has measured the impact of an exercise known as brisk interval walking that refers to fast-paced walking and slower recovery periods.

For instance, a session of bare-kiss interval walking will contain the risk

3 minutes brisk walking

3 minutes of easy walking

Repeat

Brisk walking in intervals is far more beneficial than regular walking, as it is more time-efficient.

Why This Study Matters For Busy Adults

This study matters for busy adults who are juggling work and staying fit at the same time. As a lack of time is cited as a common excuse to not exercise, this study points to even three or one session of interval brisk walking yielding health benefits.

Those who only have time to exercise on the weekend, do not worry, as this study proves that exercise quality and adherence matter.

Who May Benefit Most?

The 75-minute brisk interval walking exercise works best for those who are dealing with central obesity. And those who are:

Sedentary office workers, as their shift time on the weekend, need to balance their daily fitness routines.

People struggling to follow daily workout plans can benefit as well.

Beginners starting a weight-loss journey should include this exercise as it is beginner-friendly.

How To Try A 75-Minute Brisk Walking Routine

Those who are low-energisers, who make the 74-minute brisk walking routine a part of their daily routine, can make use of these options:

Option 1: One 75-minute interval walk weekly can yield the same result as exercise, or brisk walking, for reducing belly fat.

Option 2: Three interval sessions that are spread into 25-minute interval walks weekly.

General safety tips to yield maximum health benefits are :

Be sure to warm up first by stretching your muscles.

Wear shoes whose soles can support movement with ease and help keep your spine well-supported.

Stay hydrated to have stamina while walking, and make sure that brisk walking is well-timed.

Increase intensity gradually to make sure that your ear-ese session is comfortably working for you.

Those who have limited time need to worry about their weekend-only exercise sessions. This study pinpoints that 75 minutes of brisk walking weekly can reduce belly fat and improve your heart health. Even if it is performed in one session or over three sessions, the result is the same.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.