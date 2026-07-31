Type 2 diabetes is a condition wherein the body is unable to produce insulin or is unable to use insulin. For years, eating healthy and exercising regularly have been considered the best ways to prevent type 2 diabetes. While these habits remain extremely important, a new study suggests they may not protect everyone in the same way. Researchers found that some people may continue to develop type 2 diabetes despite making long-term lifestyle changes and losing weight. This highlights that diabetes is influenced by several factors, including genetics, and how the body stores fat, among others.

The new study, however, does not say that diet and exercise are ineffective. Instead, it shows that different people respond differently to the same lifestyle changes. Researchers observed that while many people experienced major improvements in blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity after losing weight, others showed only limited metabolic changes. This suggests that preventing type 2 diabetes may need a more personalised approach rather than relying only on general lifestyle advice.

What Did The New Study Find?

The researchers examined how people responded to long-term weight loss and lifestyle changes. They discovered that not everyone experienced the same improvements in metabolism. Some participants became much more sensitive to insulin, allowing their bodies to regulate blood sugar effectively. Others, despite losing weight and following healthier habits, continued to show signs of insulin resistance and remained at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The findings, published in Diabetes, suggest that weight loss alone does not completely explain improvements in metabolic health. The body's response depends on several biological processes that vary from person to person. Professor Norbert Stefan, the lead author of the study, said, "We were very surprised to find that, despite a large and sustained weight loss of 8% and after a very long follow-up period of 9 years, individuals in risk cluster 5 showed increasing blood glucose levels, declining insulin secretion, and a persistently high risk of type 2 diabetes."

What Is Insulin Resistance?

Insulin is a hormone that helps move sugar from the bloodstream into the body's cells for energy. When cells stop responding properly to insulin, the pancreas has to produce more of it. This condition is called insulin resistance.

Over time, the pancreas may no longer be able to keep up with the body's demands. Blood sugar levels then begin to rise, eventually leading to type 2 diabetes. Insulin resistance can develop years before diabetes is diagnosed, often without causing noticeable symptoms.

Why Doesn't Lifestyle ChangesWork The Same For Everyone?

Lifestyle changes are still one of the most effective ways to lower diabetes risk. However, every person's body is unique. Some reasons why results may differ include:

Genetics: Certain inherited genes can increase the likelihood of insulin resistance.

Certain inherited genes can increase the likelihood of insulin resistance. Fat distribution: Fat stored around internal organs is more harmful than fat under the skin.

Fat stored around internal organs is more harmful than fat under the skin. Insulin production: Some people naturally produce less insulin as they age.

Some people naturally produce less insulin as they age. Metabolic differences: The body's ability to burn fat, process sugar, and respond to insulin varies between individuals.

The body's ability to burn fat, process sugar, and respond to insulin varies between individuals. Existing health conditions: Hormonal disorders, liver disease, or other metabolic problems can affect diabetes risk.

Does This Mean Diet And Exercise Are Not Important?

Not at all. The study does not suggest that healthy habits are useless. Instead, it reinforces that lifestyle changes are necessary but may not always be enough for everyone. Healthy eating and regular exercise can:

Help maintain a healthy weight

Improve heart health

Lower blood pressure

Reduce unhealthy cholesterol levels

Improve insulin sensitivity in many people

Delay or prevent diabetes in those at risk

Even if diabetes develops, these habits remain essential for managing the condition and reducing complications.

Who Should Be More Careful?

Some people have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes even if they live a healthy lifestyle. Risk factors include:

A family history of diabetes

Being overweight or having excess abdominal fat

Prediabetes

High blood pressure

High cholesterol or triglycerides

Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS)

Being physically inactive for long periods

Older age

Can Type 2 Diabetes Still Be Prevented?

In many cases, yes. Most people can significantly lower their risk through healthy lifestyle habits. However, this new research shows that prevention is not one-size-fits-all. Doctors may recommend more frequent health check-ups, earlier blood tests, personalised nutrition plans, or medications for people with a higher genetic or metabolic risk. Early identification of insulin resistance can also help prevent complications before diabetes develops.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.