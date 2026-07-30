Processed food intake is often blamed for causing obesity, diabetes, or heart disease. But a new Harvard-led study suggests the nutritional quality of your diet matters more than the processing of foods that are eaten in your diet. In India, over 96.55% of households consume some kind of packaged foods; that means that processed foods are consumed at least once a month. Researchers of this study looked at data of more than 200,000 people and found that healthier diets reduced disease risk regardless of processing levels. But processed foods tend to have a bad reputation due to their ability to trigger gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic syndrome, and chronic lifestyle diseases. The risk factor associated with processed foods is based on the quality of processed foods rather than the overall intake of them as a whole in your diet.

Why Processed Foods Have A Bad Reputation

The system of food processing groups classifies them into nutritional components such as added sugars, sodium, and refined carbohydrates. But they are mostly linked to poor health outcomes due to their formulation and effect on the body. But there is a difference between processed foods and ultra-processed foods and their respective impact on eating patterns and internal health.

What Did The Harvard Study Find?

The Harvard study was based on an observational study that was based on data from 200,000 adults followed over a course of several decades. The quality of the diet is strongly associated with lower risks of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even death. The processing of the food that is packaged isn't a strong indicator of negative health outcomes. A foundational healthy diet performed better even if processed food intake was present.

Not All Processed Foods Are Created Equal

It is important to consider that not all processed foods are created equal, as certain foods like fortified breakfast cereals that contain nuts and seeds and whole grains are beneficial for health. Other examples of healthy processed foods include whole-grain bread, as you are combining complex carbohydrates with whole grains. The benefits of processed foods also include plant-based yoghurt that contains probiotics for optimal gut health.

Legumes are also classified as processed food, as they are packaged and cleaned, but the effect on their nutritional value is minimal.

These types of processed foods should be a part of your diet, as they contain fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Ultra-Processed Foods That Remain Problematic

Ultra-processed foods such as sugary beverages, packaged desserts, refined snacks, and fast food meals should be limited. But your diet should be practical and realistic, as your body needs balance, and you need to consciously choose the better option if you want to escape the side effects of its long-term consumption.

Specifically, researchers of this study pinpoint that ultra-processed foods that are higher in added sodium, sugars, and unhealthy fats need to be limited. Because their consumption can increase chronic disease risk.

Why Diet Quality Matters More Than Labels

The quality of your diet matters more than the labels of the processed foods, as they focus on the individual components.

An ideal dose of fibre, healthy fats, and plant foods needs to be eaten in balance to receive the benefits of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes.

Researchers of the Harvard study point to focusing on the dietary patterns that influence food choices rather than eliminating processed foods from your diet.

What Should You Eat For Better Long-Term Health?

For better long-term health, you need to consume foods that contain essential vitamins and minerals. Here are the tips that you can follow to do so:

Prioritise fruits and vegetables, as they contain essential nutrients.

Choose whole grains as they can provide nutrients needed for better functioning.

Include beans, lentils, and nuts that are needed for nutrient-dense vitamins and minerals.

Read nutrition labels as they convey the right nutritional information.

Limit foods high in sugar and sodium, as they can cause chronic diseases.

Do not judge foods solely by processing level but by the quality of ingredients used.

The Harvard-led research has suggested that focusing on the quality of processed foods matters more than the overall intake of processed foods in your diet. When it comes to reducing your risk of obesity, diabetes, and overall longevity, you need to strike a balance with your processed food intake.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.