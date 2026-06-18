Many of the foods and drinks we consume every day are marketed as healthy, convenient, or high-protein. But according to experts, some of these products may not be doing our gut any favours. In fact, certain packaged foods can be loaded with added sugar, sodium, artificial ingredients, and preservatives that may affect digestive health when consumed regularly.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared an Instagram post revealing eight foods and drinks he personally avoids. His list focuses on highly processed products that may offer convenience but often fall short when it comes to nutrition.

1. Sweetened Rice Cakes

Rice cakes are often seen as a low-calorie snack, but Dr Sethi is not a fan of the sweetened versions. "All crunch, no nutrition, pure sugar spike," he says.

2. Ultra-Processed Protein Bars

Protein bars are a go-to snack for many busy people, but Dr Sethi recommends reading the label carefully. According to him, a long ingredient list can be a red flag.

3. High-Sodium Canned Soups

Canned soups may be quick and convenient, but they often contain large amounts of sodium. Dr Sethi warns that excess sodium can silently impact both heart health and gut health over time, especially when consumed frequently.

4. Fast Food Milkshakes

Milkshakes from fast food chains top his avoid list. Calling them "liquid sugar bombs," Dr Sethi points out that these drinks often contain huge amounts of sugar, calories and additives packed into a single serving.

5. Flavoured Coffee Creamers

Many people add flavoured creamers to their morning coffee without thinking twice. However, Dr Sethi says these products often contain hidden sugars and processed oils while offering very little nutritional value.

6. Energy Drinks

While energy drinks are popular for a quick boost, Dr Sethi believes they are not ideal for most people. "Fine for athletes, brutal for everyone else's gut," he notes, highlighting concerns about their high caffeine and sugar content.

7. Sweetened Oatmeal Packets

Oatmeal is generally considered healthy, but the instant sweetened versions can be misleading. According to Dr Sethi, many packaged oatmeal products contain more sugar than fibre, reducing some of the benefits oats are known for.

8. Boba Tea

Boba tea continues to trend worldwide, but Dr Sethi describes it as "a sugar bomb disguised as a trendy drink."

Dr Sethi's message is not about completely banning favourite foods. Instead, it is about becoming more aware of what goes into everyday products. Choosing less processed alternatives, reading labels carefully and limiting added sugar can go a long way in supporting both gut and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.