Hair fall is one of the most common concerns people deal with today. For some, it is seasonal shedding during the monsoon. For others, it may be linked to conditions like alopecia, hormonal changes, poor nutrition, stress, or male pattern baldness. While there is no single food that can reverse hair loss, eating a balanced diet with the right nutrients can help support healthy hair growth and improve hair strength over time.

Hair needs nutrients like iron, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals to grow well. A lack of these nutrients can affect hair quality and even increase hair fall in some people. This is why many nutrition experts often recommend adding nutrient-rich foods to your daily meals instead of depending only on hair products.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared one such food on Instagram that she believes deserves more attention – aliv seeds, also known as haleem seeds or garden cress seeds.

According to her, these "tiny little seeds" can be a useful addition for people struggling with alopecia, male pattern baldness, or even monsoon frizz and breakage. She suggests including them in your nutrition plan to help nourish hair from within.

Why Does She Recommend Aliv Seeds?

Nagpal explains that aliv seeds are packed with nutrients that support overall health. According to her Instagram post, they contain:

Iron

Calcium

Fibre

Vitamins A, C and E

She says these nutrients may help promote healthier and stronger hair when included as part of a balanced diet.

The Easy Way To Eat Them

Palak Nagpal also shares a simple method to consume aliv seeds.

Soak ¼ teaspoon of aliv seeds in water for 6 to 8 hours.

Add the soaked seeds to one cup of milk.

She advises consuming them with a source of healthy fat and not eating them on their own.

For people who cannot have milk or have digestive issues, the nutritionist mentions that there are dairy-free alternatives and invites followers to ask for those options in the comments.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.