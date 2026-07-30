Actor Ram Charan recently underwent successful surgery for a chronic wrist injury sustained while filming his upcoming movie Peddi. According to reports, the actor suffered a sports-related injury during the shoot and eventually required surgery after the condition failed to improve with conservative treatment. Such wrist injuries are often linked with professional athletes; doctors say they are surprisingly common among everyday people. A friendly game of cricket, badminton, volleyball or basketball, an intense gym workout, or even repetitive wrist movements at work can cause injuries that may worsen if left untreated. According to Dr Rakesh Nair, Consultant Knee Replacement Surgeon at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai, repeated strain, sports injuries, falls on an outstretched hand or even age-related wear and tear can damage this important structure.

What Is A TFCC Injury?

One injury that frequently goes unnoticed is a Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex (TFCC) tear. The TFCC is a group of cartilage and ligaments located on the little finger side of the wrist. It acts as a cushion between the forearm and wrist bones while helping stabilise the wrist during gripping, lifting and twisting movements.

Why Can A TFCC Injury Become Chronic?

Because the TFCC has a limited blood supply, larger or long-standing tears often struggle to heal on their own. "In many cases, the injury improves with rest, wrist splints, pain-relieving medicines and physiotherapy. However, if pain and wrist instability continue for several months despite treatment, surgery may become necessary," says Dr Nair. This is one reason chronic wrist injuries should never be ignored, especially when symptoms continue despite adequate rest.

What Are The Warning Signs?

Many people initially mistake a TFCC injury for a simple wrist sprain. According to experts, symptoms may include:

Pain on the little finger side of the wrist

Clicking or catching sensations while moving the wrist

Reduced grip strength

Difficulty lifting objects

Pain while twisting door knobs, opening jars or using tools

Wrist instability during daily activities or sports

Dr Archit Goyal, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics & Spine Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, explains that repeated strain can gradually worsen the injury. "In my practice, many patients continue to work with wrist pain thinking it will go away with rest. That delay can turn a curable injury into a chronic one. A small TFCC tear may initially cause discomfort while opening a jar or lifting a suitcase, but over time the pain becomes persistent, grip strength declines and patients often notice clicking during wrist movement," he says.

Why Don't All Wrist Injuries Need Surgery?

The good news is that surgery is not the first treatment for every TFCC injury. Many acute tears improve with:

Temporary wrist immobilisation

Activity modification

Physiotherapy

Pain-relieving medicines prescribed by a doctor

However, surgery may be recommended when the tear is large or when pain and instability persist despite months of conservative treatment.

How Is TFCC Surgery Performed?

Modern TFCC surgery is usually performed arthroscopically. During this minimally invasive procedure, surgeons insert a tiny camera and specialised instruments through small incisions around the wrist to repair or trim the damaged cartilage. Compared with traditional open surgery, arthroscopy generally offers:

Smaller incisions

Less pain

Faster recovery

Better restoration of wrist function

Dr Nair notes that surgery aims to repair the damaged cartilage while restoring wrist stability, allowing patients to return to daily activities with improved function.

Recovery Doesn't End With Surgery

Doctors emphasise that surgery is only one part of treatment. Following the procedure, patients are usually advised to:

Wear a wrist splint for several weeks Undergo supervised physiotherapy Gradually restore wrist movement and strength Avoid heavy lifting and sports for around two to three months Return to activity only after medical clearance

Proper rehabilitation is essential to achieve the best long-term outcome.

When Should You See A Doctor?

Persistent wrist pain should never be dismissed as "just a sprain." Dr Goyal says any wrist pain lasting more than a few weeks particularly after an injury or repeated strain should be medically evaluated. An MRI often helps confirm a TFCC injury before permanent damage develops. "The body often whispers before it screams. Ignoring early warning signs can turn a minor wrist injury into one that disrupts work, sport and daily life and in some cases, makes surgery unavoidable," he says. Ram Charan's surgery highlights that chronic wrist injuries are not limited to athletes. Whether caused by sports, gym workouts or repetitive daily activities, persistent wrist pain deserves timely attention. Early diagnosis and treatment can often prevent long-term damage. While many TFCC injuries recover without surgery, delaying medical care may allow a small tear to become a chronic problem that eventually requires an operation

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