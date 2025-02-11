Pilates And Physiotherapy Together? Wellness Experts Recommend Combining The Two Prevent Injuries

Pilates is an excellent workout that strengthens the body, improves flexibility and enhances overall wellness. Unlike other rigorous forms of exercise, Pilates is suitable for people of all fitness levels, including those recovering from an injury. But did you know that Pilates and physiotherapy go hand in hand? Physiotherapy focuses on treating injuries, which is why many physiotherapists recommend Pilates-based activities for their clients to promote recovery, improve movement and prevent future injuries. Together, Pilates and physiotherapy offer a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being. Now, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and celebrity physiotherapist Hemakshi Basu have come together under one roof to discuss both disciplines in detail.

In a video posted by Yasmin Karachiwala on Instagram, Hemakshi Basu says, “We see a lot of patients with spine injuries and joint injuries like the shoulder, knees and back.” Yasmin chimes in saying, “So why not we show them exercises that will work with pilates and physiotherapy?” The wellness duo urge viewers to incorporate three workouts into their fitness regimen to keep spine and joint injuries at bay.

“Pilates + Physiotherapy = The ultimate duo for injury prevention, recovery and strength!” read the caption.

3 Must-do exercises to strengthen & mobilize your shoulders, knees, and back

1. Modified swan

Lie on your stomach with your forehead touching the floor. Lift your upper body in measured movements. Repeat for 10-15 reps.

Benefit — It improves upper back mobility and posture.

2. Mini wall squats with heel raises

Keep your back straight to the wall before bending your knees and hips. Next, stand up while maintaining the upright position. Gently raise your heels from the ground. Start with 10 reps and progress to 20 reps.

Benefit — It strengthens knee muscles for better joint stability.

3. Wall slides

Press your arms against the wall and slide them up and down in repeated motions. Do 10-15 slow reps or continue for 1-2 minutes with mindful attention.

Benefit — It enhances shoulder and scapula mobility.

On a concluding note, Yasmin Karachiwala has one piece of advice: “Slow and controlled movement is key.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.