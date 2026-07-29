Sugar is everywhere from the spoonful added to your morning tea to the soft drink you grab with lunch and the packaged foods you may not even realise contain added sugar. While sugar is often discussed mainly in terms of calories and weight gain, the concern goes much deeper. Regularly consuming too much sugar can affect blood sugar control, insulin sensitivity, liver health, appetite and long-term metabolic health. So, is sugar really as harmful as it is often made out to be? According to experts, the problem is not an occasional sweet treat but the repeated intake of large amounts of added and free sugars, particularly through sugary drinks and highly processed foods. The World Health Organization recommends limiting free sugars to less than 10% of total daily energy intake. Reducing intake to below 5% can provide additional health benefits.

What Happens When You Eat Too Much Sugar?

"Sugar is often reduced to a simple issue of calories. That is not the whole story. The larger question is the effect of repeated sugar exposure on appetite, on insulin response, on liver metabolism and long-term metabolic health," says Dr Nishant Raizada, Head, Endocrinology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. Glucose is an important source of energy for the body. The problem can arise when large amounts of sugar are consumed frequently, particularly without the fibre and nutrients found in whole foods. A sugary drink, sweetened coffee or packaged juice can deliver a significant amount of sugar within minutes. This can cause blood glucose levels to rise quickly, prompting the pancreas to release insulin. When this pattern occurs repeatedly over time, the body may become less responsive to insulin.

This insulin resistance is an important pathway towards prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, particularly when it occurs alongside excess calorie intake, physical inactivity and weight gain.

Too Much Sugar Can Affect Your Liver Too

Sugar doesn't only affect blood glucose. Excessive intake, particularly of added sugars and sugar-sweetened beverages, can also place a burden on the liver. Fructose is primarily processed by the liver. When consumed in excessive amounts, some of it can be converted into fat. Over time, consistently high intake may contribute to increased liver fat, high triglyceride levels and abdominal obesity. This is one reason experts are increasingly concerned about the relationship between excessive sugar consumption and metabolic conditions such as fatty liver disease.

What Does Research Say About Sugar?

The health concerns surrounding excessive sugar consumption are not simply based on diet trends. A major umbrella review published in The BMJ found that high sugar consumption was associated with several adverse health outcomes, including weight gain, metabolic disease and cardiovascular risk. The association was particularly strong for sugar-sweetened beverages. However, this does not mean that every food containing sugar should be treated in the same way.

Is Sugar In Fruit Also Bad?

Not necessarily. Whole fruits contain naturally occurring sugars, but they also provide fibre, water, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The fibre and structure of whole fruit slow digestion and help with satiety. Fruit juice is different. Even when it contains no added sugar, juicing removes much of the fruit's physical structure and makes it easier to consume a large amount of sugar quickly. For example, eating an orange is generally more filling than drinking the juice of several oranges in one sitting. The bigger concern, therefore, is not naturally occurring sugar in whole fruit but excessive intake of free and added sugars, particularly from beverages and processed foods.

Is Jaggery Healthier Than Sugar?

Jaggery, honey, brown sugar and coconut sugar are often marketed as healthier alternatives to refined white sugar. While some of these products may contain tiny amounts of minerals or other compounds, they are still primarily sources of sugar and contribute to overall sugar and calorie intake. "Because something is 'natural' doesn't mean it's harmless," Dr Raizada says. Replacing white sugar with jaggery does not make a high-sugar diet healthy if the overall quantity remains excessive.

How Much Sugar Is Too Much?

For many people, the biggest source of excess sugar may not be the occasional dessert. It can come from foods and drinks consumed routinely, including sweetened beverages, packaged juices, biscuits, breakfast cereals, sauces, flavoured dairy products and other processed snacks.

Also read: Thinking Of Giving Up Sugar For 30 Days? Read This First

This makes reading food labels particularly important. Sugar can appear under different names, and a product that does not taste extremely sweet may still contain significant amounts of added sugar.

Should You Stop Eating Sugar Completely?

For most people, there is no need to treat sugar as something that must be completely eliminated. The focus should instead be on reducing excessive intake and making better everyday choices. Cutting down on sugary beverages, choosing whole fruit instead of juice, eating more minimally processed foods and paying attention to portion sizes can make a meaningful difference.

A healthy diet does not have to mean never eating dessert. The key is ensuring that foods high in added sugar remain occasional treats rather than becoming a daily habit. Sugar is not simply an issue of empty calories. Consistently consuming large amounts of added and free sugars can contribute to weight gain, insulin resistance, fatty liver, high triglycerides and increased metabolic and cardiovascular risk. As Dr Raizada puts it, "The goal should not be terror or total elimination. Awareness." Read food labels, reduce sugary drinks, choose whole foods and keep sweet treats occasional. Sugar becomes a bigger health concern when something meant to be an occasional indulgence quietly turns into a daily routine.