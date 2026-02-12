What Is Insulin Resistance? Signs And Symptoms To Watch Out For

You may have heard experts discussing insulin resistance and how certain foods and habits can trigger it. However, not many people know exactly what insulin resistance is. Insulin is a hormone your pancreas makes that's essential for regulating blood sugar levels. Insulin resistance is a complex condition in which the body's cells become less responsive to the hormone insulin. In this condition, the pancreas produces more insulin to compensate for the reduced effectiveness, leading to higher insulin levels in the blood. Several genetic and lifestyle factors can contribute to insulin resistance.

How insulin resistance affects health

In simple words, insulin resistance is dangerous. It is a significant risk factor for various health issues, including:

1. Type 2 diabetes

Over time, the pancreas may not be able to keep up with the increased demand for insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels and potentially developing type 2 diabetes.

2. Cardiovascular disease

Insulin resistance is linked to higher levels of triglycerides, lower HDL cholesterol, and increased blood pressure, all of which increase the risk of heart disease.

3. Metabolic syndrome

This cluster of conditions, such as increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol levels, raises the risk of heart disease and other health problems.

4. Fatty liver disease

When cells resist insulin, the liver starts converting excess sugar into fat, which can lead to inflammation, scarring (cirrhosis), and even liver cancer.

5. Hormonal disruptions

In women, insulin resistance is a primary driver of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which can cause irregular periods, acne, and infertility.

6. Cognitive decline

Emerging research links chronic insulin resistance to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease and brain fog.

Who is at risk of insulin resistance?

People who have prediabetes and type 2 diabetes usually have insulin resistance. However, insulin resistance can affect anyone, even non-diabetics. It can be temporary or chronic. The main factors that seem to contribute to insulin resistance are excess body fat, especially around your belly, a lack of physical activity, consumption of a diet high in processed carbs and sugary drinks and inadequate sleep.

Additionally, a family history of insulin resistance can also increase the risk.

Signs and symptoms of insulin resistance

Insulin resistance is usually silent, meaning you can have it for years without knowing. However, as the condition progresses, your body may provide several visible and physical clues. These include:

1. Skin changes

Insulin resistance can lead to several visible skin changes. It can lead to dark, velvety patches of skin typically found in body folds like the back of the neck, armpits, or groin.

Insulin resistance can also lead to skin tags, especially around the neck and underarms.

2. Abdominal weight gain

Unexpected weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, is a primary indicator of insulin resistance.

3. Changes in energy levels and eating habits

Individuals can experience persistent fatigue even after a full night's sleep. Frequent hunger or strong cravings for sugary and high-carbohydrate foods can also indicate insulin resistance. Additionally, some may experience a significant drop in energy shortly after eating a high-carb meal. These symptoms occur because your cells aren't getting the energy they need from glucose efficiently.

4. Symptoms of prediabetes

If insulin resistance begins to fail at controlling blood sugar, you may notice symptoms of prediabetes, including increased thirst and urination, blurred vision and tingling in your feet.

While symptoms might signal an issue, some individuals may not experience noticeable symptoms at all, which makes it crucial to monitor one's health proactively.

When to see a doctor

It's advisable to consult a healthcare professional if you notice any concerning symptoms or:

You have a family history of diabetes or heart disease

You are experiencing weight gain, increased thirst, or fatigue without an obvious cause

You have high blood pressure or cholesterol levels

You have symptoms of metabolic syndrome

Early detection and management can significantly help reduce the risk of developing serious health conditions related to insulin resistance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.