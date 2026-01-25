Wellness Coach Shares Vitamins That Can Help Reverse Insulin Resistance In Women In Their 40s And 50s

Insulin resistance is a cause of several health issues such as type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, fatty liver disease and PCOS, among others. Insulin resistance occurs when the cells in your muscles, fat and liver don't respond to insulin, which is a naturally occurring hormone. This hormone is produced by the body which allows your body to process sugar for energy. When the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin or the body can't use insulin effectively, blood sugar levels in your body increases. When your blood sugar level is chronically high, it results in type 2 diabetes.

Insulin resistance can affect any individual and not necessarily people with diabetes. Cleveland Clinic says that the "two main factors that seem to contribute to insulin resistance are excess body fat, especially around your belly, and a lack of physical activity." Along with these, having a family history of insulin resistance (family members with prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, and/or PCOS) can also contribute to insulin resistance.

Why Women Face Increased Risk Of Insulin Resistance

Women tend to face a higher risk of insulin resistance due to a combination of hormonal, genetic, and lifestyle factors that impact their physiology at different stages of their life. Premenopausal women tend to benefit due to the protective effects of oestrogen, which improves sensitivity and promotes subcutaneous fat storage over harmful visceral fat. However, this advantage reduces significantly after menopause, which is usually seen among women in their 40s and 50s.

The declining oestrogen levels leads to visceral fat accumulation, impairs pancreatic cell function, and reduces insulin sensitivity in muscles and the liver. This can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes significantly. Genetic predispositions also play a role. Women may have intrinsically higher insulin resistance that is linked to sex-specific gene expression and this affects signaling pathways and glucose metabolism. Environmental factors like diet and inactivity can amplify this "genetic disadvantage." Lifestyle factors tend to compound the issue.

Addressing this problem needs targeted strategies like change in diet and workout routines. In a video on Instagram, Nidhi Kakkar, Menopause and Women's Wellness Coach, shares "7 vitamins every midlife woman must track to reverse insulin resistance."

Vitamins To Reverse Insulin Resistance

Here, take a look at the vitamins that can help reverse insulin resistance.

Vitamin D: Low levels make your cells resistant to insulin. Get sunlight daily but if your blood test shows levels below 30, you need a supplement under medical guidance. Vitamin B12: Low B12 is equal to fatigue, nerve pain and poor sugar metabolism, especially if you're on Metformin. Top sources are eggs and organ meats, or fermented foods like kanji and kombucha for vegetarians. Vitamin B1 or Thiamine: Without it, your body cannot turn carbs into energy. Top sources are sunflower seeds or lentils. Vitamin B6: It balances mood, cortisol and blood sugar. Top sources are chickpeas. Vitamin B9 or folate: It supports methylation, liver detox and insulin sensitivity. Top sources are spinach and methi leaves. Vitamin E: A powerful antioxidant shield. This protects your pancreas and improves insulin sensitivity. Top sources are almonds. Vitamin C: It reduces oxidative stress and supports better glucose control. Top sources are amla or guava.

Nidhi adds, "Do your regular blood test. Monitor your sugar and always consult your doctor before supplementing."

Reversing insulin resistance can be extremely beneficial. It improves overall metabolic health, helps in preventing or managing type 2 diabetes, and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and strokes. Also, when insulin sensitivity improves, your body can manage blood sugar levels, lower blood pressure, and improve cholesterol profiles.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.