Former Sri Lankan cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga's recent transformation has caught the attention of cricket fans after former Union Minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a picture with him on X. Ranatunga, who looked noticeably slimmer in the photograph, appeared almost unrecognisable to some fans. Sharing the picture, Tharoor wrote in his trademark witty style, "Cricket fans might have some difficulty in recognising this former Sri Lankan cricket captain who called on me in Colombo. Yes, this is the new, svelte, post-bariatric surgery @ArjunaRanatunga!"

Cricket fans might have some difficulty in recognizing this former Sri Lankan cricket captain who called on me in Colombo. Yes, this is the new, svelte, post-bariatric surgery @ArjunaRanatunga!



Asked how it felt after years of being famously roly-poly even at his cricketing… pic.twitter.com/7PJoxuB0ii — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 26, 2026

The dramatic change has once again sparked curiosity about bariatric surgery and whether everyone who undergoes the procedure experiences such a significant physical transformation. Experts say weight loss after bariatric surgery can be substantial, but the extent and speed of change can vary widely from person to person.

What Is Bariatric Surgery?

Bariatric surgery refers to a group of procedures used to treat obesity by changing the digestive system in ways that help with weight loss and metabolic health. While many people associate the procedure primarily with a slimmer appearance, its purpose extends far beyond aesthetics. According to Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Bariatric, Laparoscopic and Hernia Surgeon, MetaHeal Clinic, Mumbai, bariatric surgery should be viewed as a treatment for obesity and related health problems rather than simply a cosmetic procedure. "Bariatric surgery is undoubtedly a major turning point in a life, but it is important to remember that its primary aim is not merely weight loss and the achievement of a slim appearance. It is about the restoration of health and enhancement of the quality of life," she says.

Does Bariatric Surgery Always Cause Drastic Weight Loss?

Not necessarily. Although significant weight loss is expected after bariatric surgery, the outcome can differ considerably between individuals. A person's starting weight, type of bariatric procedure, age, body composition and metabolic health can all influence the final result. Lifestyle habits after surgery also play an important role. Dr Bhasker explains that weight loss can result in different body shapes depending on several factors, including the patient's starting weight, the type of surgery performed, adherence to dietary and physical activity recommendations, metabolic health, age and body composition. Therefore, one person's dramatic transformation should not be considered the standard outcome for everyone undergoing bariatric surgery.

Why Do Some People Lose More Weight Than Others?

Bariatric surgery is only one part of the weight-loss journey. The body continues to change over several months following the procedure. Patients may gradually notice changes in their face, waistline and overall body shape as they lose weight. However, the amount of weight lost can depend on:

Starting body weight

Type of bariatric surgery

Age

Body composition

Metabolic health

Dietary habits

Physical activity

Adherence to post-surgery recommendations

Some patients may lose weight more rapidly, while others experience a slower and more gradual transformation.

What Happens After Bariatric Surgery?

"Surgery is just a small step and the rest depends entirely on personal lifestyle changes and commitment," says Dr Bhasker. Following surgery, patients typically need to make long-term changes to their diet and lifestyle. These include maintaining healthy eating patterns, exercising regularly, consuming adequate protein and taking prescribed vitamins and minerals. Regular medical follow-ups are also important to monitor nutritional status, weight loss and overall health. Bariatric surgery should therefore not be seen as a one-time solution that automatically guarantees a particular body shape.

Is Bariatric Surgery Only About Looking Slimmer?

No. Experts emphasise that the most important benefits may have little to do with appearance. Bariatric surgery can improve several obesity-related health conditions in eligible patients. Depending on the individual, these may include:

Type 2 Diabetes

Weight loss and metabolic changes following bariatric surgery can significantly improve blood sugar control, and some patients may experience remission of type 2 diabetes.

High Blood Pressure

Losing excess weight can help improve blood pressure and reduce cardiovascular risk.

Sleep Apnoea

Weight reduction may ease obesity-related obstructive sleep apnoea and improve sleep quality.

Fatty Liver Disease

Reducing excess body fat can also improve metabolic dysfunction associated with fatty liver disease.

Joint Pain

Lower body weight can reduce the mechanical stress placed on weight-bearing joints, potentially improving mobility and discomfort.

Fertility Problems

In some people with obesity-related reproductive problems, weight loss and improved metabolic health may support better fertility outcomes.

Should You Compare Your Transformation With Someone Else's?

Experts strongly advise against it. Social media can make dramatic transformations appear like a benchmark for what bariatric surgery should achieve. But every patient's starting point, body composition, metabolism, surgery type and lifestyle are different. Dr Bhasker says comparing results between individuals can create unrealistic expectations. "Each patient's transformation is unique and should not be a reason to set standards. If we compare results across individuals it may lead towards unrealistic expectation," she explains. The goal should therefore be measured by improvements in health and quality of life rather than simply the number on the weighing scale.

What Makes Bariatric Surgery Successful?

Long-term commitment after surgery is crucial. Patients need to focus on:

Eating a balanced diet Getting adequate protein Staying physically active Maintaining appropriate vitamin and mineral levels Attending regular medical check-ups Following their bariatric team's recommendations

These measures can help patients maintain their weight loss and reduce the risk of nutritional deficiencies and other complications.

What Should Be The Real Goal After Surgery?

According to Dr Bhasker, the success of bariatric surgery should not be measured only by looking at before-and-after photographs. " One of the major keys to the success of bariatric surgery is measuring the results through improved health condition, walking freely, having more energy and confidence, plus lower risk of obesity-related diseases besides looking better," she says.

This means a successful outcome may be reflected in better blood sugar control, improved mobility, greater energy, better sleep or reduced dependence on medications. Arjuna Ranatunga's visible transformation has once again highlighted how dramatic weight loss can sometimes be after bariatric surgery. However, experts caution against assuming that every patient will experience the same degree or speed of change. Bariatric surgery is primarily a medical treatment for obesity and its related complications, not simply a shortcut to a slimmer appearance.

The outcome depends on several factors, including the type of surgery, starting weight, age, metabolic health, body composition and lifestyle choices after the procedure. Ultimately, the real success of bariatric surgery lies not just in looking different, but in living healthier, moving more freely, having greater energy and reducing the burden of obesity-related diseases

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.