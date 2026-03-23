Is Bariatric Surgery Too Extreme? Surgeon Explains Why This Obesity Treatment Still Matters

The question needs a straight answer. Bariatric surgery is called extreme far more often than obesity itself is. That imbalance reflects how this condition is still viewed, by the public and, at times, even within medicine.

Obesity in India has doubled over the past 15 years and tripled over the past three decades. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019-21) found that nearly one in four adults is overweight or obese. A nationwide study by the Indian Council of Medical Research, published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology (2023), estimated that one in three adults, around 35 crore people, has abdominal obesity, and one in four has generalised obesity. These are not edge cases. This is the mainstream disease burden. Yet when a patient opts for bariatric surgery, the response is hesitation, sometimes even judgement.

A Clear Double Standard

We do not question a patient who undergoes coronary bypass surgery after years of uncontrolled diabetes and high cholesterol. We do not ask them to "try harder" before accepting intervention. But a patient whose obesity is driving the same diseases is often told to persist with lifestyle measures long after those measures have failed. The surgical complexity is comparable. The long-term evidence for bariatric outcomes is strong. The difference lies in perception.

Obesity is still seen as self-inflicted. That assumption delays treatment. Patients arrive for surgical evaluation later than they should, with higher BMIs, more medications, and more advanced complications. What could have been addressed earlier becomes harder to reverse. This is not caution, it is delayed care.

This delay also increases the economic burden, as prolonged medical management, repeated consultations, and multiple medications often cost more over time than a timely, definitive intervention.

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What the Evidence Shows

The clinical data is consistent. The STAMPEDE trial, published in The New England Journal of Medicine (Schauer PR et al.), followed patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity and showed that bariatric surgery led to better glycaemic control and greater weight loss than medical therapy alone. No life-threatening outcomes were reported during the study period.

The ARMMS-T2D study, published in JAMA with support from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, tracked patients for 12 years. More than half of those who underwent surgery achieved an HbA1c below 7 percent. The medically treated group showed far less improvement. At seven years, the surgical group maintained an average weight loss of about 20 percent, and this was sustained during extended follow-up.

One point from this study stands out. Patients with a BMI between 27 and 34, often excluded from traditional surgical criteria, also did better with surgery than with standard care. This challenges the idea that surgery is only for the most severe cases.

It also supports the shift toward metabolic surgery, where the goal is disease control and risk reduction, not weight loss alone.

Where Medications Fit

Newer weight-loss medications have expanded treatment options. They help reduce appetite and can lead to meaningful weight loss, particularly in patients with moderate obesity. But their effect depends on continued use. Once stopped, weight regain is common. Long-term use comes with cost, access issues, and side effects such as nausea and fatigue.

Surgery works differently. It changes gut hormone signalling and improves insulin sensitivity in a sustained way. These changes begin early, often within days, and do not depend on daily medication. For patients with long-standing obesity and metabolic disease, this difference matters. In many patients, this also reduces long-term dependence on multiple drugs, simplifying treatment and improving adherence.

Bariatric Surgery Procedure Today

Many concerns about bariatric surgery are based on outdated information. Most bariatric procedures today are performed laparoscopically or with robotic assistance, rather than through large open incisions. Incisions are small. Blood loss is limited. Patients are usually discharged within two to three days and return to basic activity within a week.

These minimally invasive approaches allow patients to start walking within 24 hours, which supports faster recovery and reduces the risk of complications such as blood clots. Complication rates are low when the procedure is performed in experienced centres with proper follow-up. Comparing current techniques to older open surgeries does not reflect present-day practice. Serious complications are uncommon, and when weighed against the long-term risks of untreated obesity such as heart disease, stroke, and organ damage, the risk profile is acceptable and well understood.

Robotic bariatric surgery has further improved precision. Advanced systems give surgeons better visualisation and control, especially in complex cases. This translates into more accurate movements, less tissue trauma, reduced pain, and shorter recovery time for the patient.

What Surgery Actually Treats

Bariatric surgery is not about appearance. It targets conditions that reduce lifespan and quality of life. These include type 2 diabetes, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnea, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and dyslipidaemia.

Many patients reduce or stop insulin and oral medications after surgery. Sleep improves. Joint pain decreases. Daily function becomes easier. These are direct clinical outcomes, not secondary benefits. Fertility outcomes also improve in many patients, particularly in those with hormonal imbalance linked to excess weight.

There is also evidence of reduced risk for certain cancers, including breast and colon.

Long-term follow-up data also shows a reduction in overall mortality, reinforcing the durability of these benefits.

The Next Generation Is Already Affected

Childhood obesity is rising. India has more than 14.4 million obese children, one of the highest figures globally, according to the Global Burden of Disease study published in The New England Journal of Medicine (2017). These children are at higher risk of developing diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease earlier in life.

The adults now seeking bariatric care are often the result of years of untreated weight gain. The same pattern is beginning earlier in the next generation. Early identification and timely escalation of treatment, including surgical evaluation when indicated, will be important to prevent this progression.

Calling bariatric surgery extreme while accepting severe, progressive obesity as normal is not a neutral stance. It influences when patients seek help and how long treatment is delayed.

Bariatric surgery is a structured, evidence-based option. It is recommended after careful evaluation. It requires commitment from the patient and follow-up from the care team. When done appropriately, the outcomes are reliable and sustained.

It remains the gold standard for treating obesity and obesity-related comorbid conditions when lifestyle measures alone are not sufficient.

Eligibility typically begins at a BMI above 32 with associated comorbid conditions such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnea, dyslipidaemia, or joint disease. When BMI exceeds 35, surgery may be advised even without additional comorbidities, based on overall clinical risk.

The question is not whether the surgery is too much. The question is whether we are underestimating the cost of waiting. The procedure is not extreme. Waiting until the damage is harder to reverse is.

(By Dr. Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi)

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