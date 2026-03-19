Semaglutide Is Not A Quick Fix: Bariatric Surgeon Explains The Right Way To Use It

The global search for safe and effective weight-loss treatments has entered a pivotal moment in 2026. For years, semaglutide which was initially developed for Type-2 diabetes, has attracted attention for its remarkable ability to help people lose significant weight when paired with diet and exercise. Now, with the patent on semaglutide set to expire in March 2026, more than 50 branded generic versions are expected to enter India, dramatically reducing costs and expanding access to this class of medications.

Obesity: A Chronic Disease, Not a Fad

Before exploring semaglutide's role, it's important to understand what obesity truly is. It is not a simple matter of body weight or willpower. Obesity is a chronic, complex metabolic disease. It is similar in seriousness to conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidaemia, that impacts overall health and long-term wellbeing.

No wonder, but people living with obesity are at increased risk of 200+ health complications, often grouped into four major categories:

Metabolic: Type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver disease

Type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver disease Mechanical: Joint pain, sleep apnoea, acid reflux

Joint pain, sleep apnoea, acid reflux Mental: Low self-esteem, altered self-image, social anxiety

Low self-esteem, altered self-image, social anxiety Monetary: Increased healthcare costs and lost productivity

Effective obesity care can prevent numerous illnesses and protect vital organs early. Yet globally, many people struggle with long-term weight management due to biological, psychological and environmental factors.

What Is Semaglutide and Why All the Buzz?

Semaglutide belongs to a class of medications called GLP-1 receptor agonists. These drugs mimic the natural hormone GLP-1, which is released in the gut after eating. GLP-1 helps regulate blood sugar and signals the brain to reduce appetite and increase feelings of fullness.

While semaglutide was originally approved for managing Type-2 diabetes, its robust weight-loss effects led to regulatory approval under brand names such as Wegovy. Other brands like Ozempic and Rybelsus have been widely used off-label for weight management, sometimes causing shortages for diabetic patients due to high demand.

Now, as the patent expires and generic semaglutide hits the Indian market, prices are expected to fall significantly, making the drug more affordable for many. However, increased access must be coupled with medical supervision, not casual or unregulated use.

How Does Semaglutide Support Weight Loss?

Semaglutide helps people lose weight through multiple mechanisms:

Reduced hunger and appetite

Diminished cravings for calorie-dense foods

Slower gastric emptying, creating prolonged fullness

Behavioural changes, with many patients noting less desire for sweets or fast food

Many patients also report improvements in habits such as alcohol and tobacco use, suggesting broader effects on reward pathways in the brain.

Nonetheless, the drug is not a standalone solution. Effective weight loss still relies on structured diet control, which remains the largest driver of calorie reduction, and regular physical activity to improve overall health and longevity.

Broader Health Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Semaglutide has shown additional benefits, including:

Reduced fasting blood insulin and insulin resistance

Lower blood pressure

Improved lipid profiles

Cardiovascular safety, including reduced risk of heart attack and stroke

Potential kidney protection

Positive effects on fatty liver disease (NAFLD)

Ongoing research into roles in neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease

These wide-ranging outcomes make semaglutide a powerful tool in modern metabolic care, but only when used appropriately.

Side Effects and Safety: What You Need to Know

Common side effects include:

Nausea and vomiting

Occasional diarrhoea or loose motions

Headaches

These are generally manageable by starting at low doses and increasing slowly, maintaining hydration, avoiding fatty foods, and sometimes using simple remedies such as ginger or mint.

Semaglutide should not be prescribed for people with:

Type-1 diabetes

A history of pancreatitis

Gallbladder stones

Certain eye conditions

Gastroparesis

A personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer or MEN-2 syndrome

Semaglutide: A Game Changer - With Care

With generics poised to make semaglutide widely accessible in India, this medication has the potential to transform obesity care. But it cannot replace personalised, long-term treatment plans. When used responsibly under medical guidance, semaglutide offers durable weight loss and metabolic benefits. When misused as a quick-fix slimming tool, it risks disappointment or harm.

Obesity management is a journey, and semaglutide, now more accessible than ever, is a supportive tool, not a shortcut.

(By Dr. Kona Lakshmi Kumari, Minimal Access & Robotic GI Surgeon, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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