World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on July 28. The day aims to raise awareness about viral hepatitis which is a group of infections that affect the liver and lead to serious health problems if left untreated. Viral hepatitis is a major health concern because a lot of people do not know they are infected until the disease has already caused significant liver damage. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Waseem Ramzan Dar, Associate Consultant, Gastroenterology, ShardaCare-HealthCity, said that hepatitis can be caused by hepatitis A, B, C, D, or E viruses.

The symptoms of the condition can vary depending on the type of virus and whether the infection is acute or chronic. Recognising the warning signs and seeking timely medical care can help prevent serious complications and improve treatment outcomes.

What Is Viral Hepatitis?

Viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver caused by different hepatitis viruses. The infection may be acute, meaning it develops suddenly and lasts for a short period, or chronic, where it continues for months or years. While some people recover completely, others may develop long-term liver damage if the infection is not diagnosed and treated in time.

One of the biggest challenges with viral hepatitis is that chronic hepatitis B and C often do not cause noticeable symptoms for many years. Due to this, many people remain unaware that they have the infection, allowing liver damage to progress silently. Dr Dar said, "Many patients, particularly those with chronic hepatitis B or C, remain asymptomatic for years, making viral hepatitis a 'silent epidemic'."

Early Signs Of Acute Viral Hepatitis

Acute viral hepatitis usually develops after an incubation period and usually starts with symptoms that resemble a common viral illness. These early warning signs include:

Feeling unusually tired or weak

General discomfort or malaise

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Mild fever

Muscle aches and body pain

Pain or discomfort in the upper right side of the abdomen, where the liver is located

Since these symptoms are common in many illnesses, one may not suspect hepatitis initially. However, if they persist or worsen, it is important to speak to a doctor.

Symptoms That Should Not Be Ignored

As the infection progresses, you might notice more specific signs. These include:

Yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)

Dark-coloured urine

Pale or clay-coloured stools

Generalised itching of the skin

These symptoms occur because the liver is unable to process and remove bilirubin properly. Jaundice is one of the most recognisable signs of hepatitis and should always be evaluated by a doctor.

When Should You Seek Medical Help?

Dr Dar advises seeking immediate medical attention if you develop:

Jaundice

Dark urine

Persistent vomiting

Severe fatigue that does not improve

Persistent pain in the upper right side of the abdomen

Confusion or altered consciousness

Bleeding from the gums, nose, or any unusual bleeding tendency

These symptoms may indicate severe liver inflammation or, in some cases, acute liver failure. Although uncommon, acute liver failure can develop in certain patients, particularly those with hepatitis B or hepatitis E, and requires urgent treatment.

Who Should Get Tested Even Without Symptoms?

Not everyone with viral hepatitis develops obvious symptoms. In fact, people with chronic hepatitis B or C may feel completely healthy for years despite ongoing liver damage. Testing is necessary for people who have had:

Exposure to contaminated food or water

Unprotected sexual contact

Needle-sharing or unsafe injections

Occupational exposure to blood, such as healthcare workers

Close contact with someone diagnosed with viral hepatitis

Even if you feel well, getting tested after a possible exposure can help detect the infection early.

Why Is Early Diagnosis Important

Early diagnosis plays a key role in preventing complications. Doctors can diagnose viral hepatitis through liver function tests and virus-specific blood tests, including serological and molecular testing.

Identifying the infection at an early stage allows doctors to begin appropriate treatment when needed, monitor liver health, and reduce the risk of serious complications such as cirrhosis, liver failure, and liver cancer. Dr Dar said that it "prevents transmission to others, and reduces the long-term risk of cirrhosis, liver failure, and hepatocellular carcinoma".

How To Reduce Your Risk

Preventing viral hepatitis is possible in many cases. Vaccination against hepatitis A and hepatitis B remains one of the most effective ways to protect yourself. Other preventive measures include maintaining good hygiene, drinking safe water, avoiding contaminated food, practising safe sex, and never sharing needles or other sharp instruments.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.