The arrival of the monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it also heightens the risk of various infections, especially vector-borne and water-borne diseases. Each monsoon, there is a significant increase in infections due to the combination of optimal breeding environments for pathogens, extended pathogen survival, and compromised infrastructure. The monsoon is characterised by heavy rainfall, high humidity levels, and stagnant water, all of which create ideal conditions for mosquito breeding. This significantly raises the risk of diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.

Additionally, the risk of water-borne diseases like typhoid, cholera and hepatitis A and E rises. Heavy rains can lead to flooding, which often contaminates drinking water supplies with pathogens. This can result in outbreaks of water-borne diseases. High moisture levels and lack of direct, intense sunlight protect bacteria and viruses from UV degradation, allowing them to remain infectious in water sources and soil for weeks.

Most individuals also experience frequent fungal and respiratory infections during the monsoon. Frequent fluctuations in temperatures and damp conditions during the monsoon can also lead to respiratory infections. Coughs, colds, and flu-like symptoms can increase due to the prevalence of pathogens in the air and the proximity of individuals due to rainy weather. Damp clothes and wet footwear create a persistent microenvironment on the skin, causing a spike in fungal infections.

A complete monsoon protection guide

Here's a complete guide to help you stay safe during the monsoon season:

1. Prevent mosquito breeding

Eliminate stagnant water: Regularly check your surroundings and remove any containers, buckets, or items that can collect and hold water.

Regularly check your surroundings and remove any containers, buckets, or items that can collect and hold water. Use mosquito repellents: Apply repellents containing DEET or picaridin on exposed skin, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Apply repellents containing DEET or picaridin on exposed skin, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. Install screens: Keep windows and doors closed or use mesh screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Also read: Monsoon Gut Problems: Why IBS Symptoms Often Feel Worse During Weather Changes

2. Maintain personal hygiene

Wash hands frequently: Regular handwashing with soap can prevent the spread of many infections.

Regular handwashing with soap can prevent the spread of many infections. Use sanitisers: Keep alcohol-based hand sanitisers handy, especially when clean water isn't available.

Keep alcohol-based hand sanitisers handy, especially when clean water isn't available. Never walk barefoot: Avoid wading through waterlogged streets. If you must cross floodwater, wear closed rubber boots.

Avoid wading through waterlogged streets. If you must cross floodwater, wear closed rubber boots. Post-exposure wash: Wash your feet immediately with soap and clean water if you come into contact with rainwater or mud.

3. Safe drinking water

Boil water: Consume only water that has been rolled-boiled for at least one full minute, or treated through a functional RO/UV purifier.

Consume only water that has been rolled-boiled for at least one full minute, or treated through a functional RO/UV purifier. Use purification tablets: In areas where the water supply is often contaminated, use purification tablets to ensure water safety.

4. Food hygiene

Avoid street food: Strictly avoid raw street foods, pre-cut fruits, and unpasteurised dairy items during the monsoon.

Strictly avoid raw street foods, pre-cut fruits, and unpasteurised dairy items during the monsoon. Eat fresh and hot: Consume food within 2 hours of cooking. Make sure all food is cooked properly and consumed hot to avoid any chance of contamination. Microbial growth accelerates exponentially in humid room temperatures.

Consume food within 2 hours of cooking. Make sure all food is cooked properly and consumed hot to avoid any chance of contamination. Microbial growth accelerates exponentially in humid room temperatures. Wash fruits and vegetables: Clean all raw vegetables and leafy greens thoroughly under running water, or soak them in a mild vinegar/salt solution before cooking.

Also read: Digestive Health In Rainy Season: Doctors Share 6 Foods You Must Stop Eating To Prevent Stomach Infections

5. Stay informed

Watch for outbreaks: Stay updated on local health advisories regarding outbreaks of dengue, chikungunya, or water-borne diseases.

Stay updated on local health advisories regarding outbreaks of dengue, chikungunya, or water-borne diseases. Health check-ups: If you experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, or body aches, consult a healthcare provider as soon as possible.

These precautions can significantly reduce your risk of contracting dengue, chikungunya, or water-borne diseases during the monsoon season. Stay vigilant, and take care of your health and hygiene for a safer and healthier monsoon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.