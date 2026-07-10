A recent Himachal Pradesh consumer court case involving a child who vomited after consuming expired instant noodles has highlighted the importance of paying attention to the expiration dates of packaged food products. In this case, the retailer was held legally liable for selling expired instant noodles and the risks associated with consuming such a product. Children have developing digestive systems that are vulnerable to consuming expired food products, as they pose certain health risks. The most significant risk is that of food poisoning after eating instant noodles that are past their expiration date, which can increase the vulnerability to food-borne illnesses.

The noodles were purchased in February 2026, while the product expired in November 2025. The child vomited after consuming products, which pointed to a possible case of food poisoning.

Can Eating Expired Instant Noodles Cause Severe Food Poisoning?

While there is no direct correlation between consuming expired instant noodles can trigger food poisoning, the symptom of vomiting signals food poisoning. The focus area of increase case should be to look at the way foodborne illnesses can affect children. What children eat needs to be carefully selected,especially the food label needs to be carefully scanned. From the manufacturing date to the expiration date, every detail needs to be looked at closely before choosing a packaged food product for a child. The expiration date is an indicator, especially sinced safety and quality of the food product. It should not be ignored, as serious health issues can arise, triggering health complications.

When the food product in the case is considered, dry noodles are less prone to bacterial growth, but expired packaged food can become unsafe. The conditions that reduce food safety and make it a source of digestive issues are the following:

The packaging of the food product is damaged, which makes it vulnerable to dust, microbes, or any other possible environmental contaminant.

If any kind of moisture enters the packaged food product, then bacterial growth or fungi can grow on it.

The flavoring sachets can decay over time, and when they are used to prepare the food, possible exposure to inferior quality products can enter your system.

Food storage options can influence the quality degradation of the packaged food product.

Research published in the Journal of Environmental Management suggests that foodborne illness occurs when harmful bacteria, toxins, molds, or contaminants enter food products. The risk of consuming expired foods increases with improper food storage.

Why Children May Be More Vulnerable To Foodborne Illness

Dr. Pankaj Puri, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi explains, "Expired packaged foods may not always cause illness, but products stored beyond their shelf life may have compromised quality and increased contamination risk." Dr. Gourdas Choudhuri, Chairman, Gastroenterology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram says, "The risk depends on storage conditions, packaging integrity and microbial contamination, not just the expiry date alone."

Research published in the Food Control Journal suggests that children are more vulnerable to foodborne illnesses as their body size is smaller. This makes them dehydrated much faster, and vomiting and diarrhea can become dangerous for those with developing immune systems.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), children under five carry a significant share of the global burden of foodborne diseases.

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Symptoms Of Food Poisoning To Watch For

A case of food poisoning can trigger symptoms that can be categorized into common and red flag symptoms. If you are experiencing a combination of them, seek immediate medical help before your case of food poisoning gets worse. Here are the symptoms that you need to watch out for:

Common Symptoms

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Stomach cramps

Fever

Weakness

Dehydration

Red-Flag Symptoms

Bloody stools

High fever

Persistent vomiting

Severe dehydration

Dizziness or confusion

Symptoms lasting more than a few days

Also Read: Gut Infections Rise With The Coming Of Monsoon In India: Preventive Steps

Does The Expiry Date Really Matter?

An expiration date on a packaged food product is a quality control measure. Generally, packaged food products have a best-before, use-by, or expiry date; both terms have a slightly different meaning. Best before date is for the quality of the food product, while use by or expiry date is the period of safe consumption practice.

When you are purchasing packaged foods from retail stores, then you need to look at the food label closely, as the manufacturers indicates the shelf-life information through stability and safety testing.

How To Tell If Instant Noodles Have Gone Bad

Instant noodles can expire if they are kept past their shelf life, and you can consider these signs:

Torn or swollen packaging

Moisture inside the packet

Unusual smell

Discolouration

Clumped noodles

Spoiled seasoning sachets

What Should You Do If You Accidentally Eat Expired Noodles?

If you happen to accidentally eat expired instant noodles, then you need to take immediate steps to make sure that your health doesn't suffer. Here is what you need to do:

Monitor for symptoms.

Drink adequate fluids.

Avoid self-medicating with antibiotics.

Seek medical care if symptoms worsen.

How To Prevent Food Poisoning From Packaged Foods

Packaged foods can be consumed safely when you take the necessary precautions before their consumption. You need to follow a safety checklist to make sure that you don't develop food poisoning. Here is a safety checklist that you need to follow:

Check expiry dates before purchase.

Inspect packaging.

Store foods in cool, dry areas.

Follow cooking instructions carefully.

Discard damaged or expired products.

The case of a child developing vomiting after eating expired instant noodles should serve as a reminder that the expiry date of packaged foods should be followed carefully. If they happen to be contaminated, torn or their quality be compromised in any manner, then you need to discard them.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.